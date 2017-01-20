Two Utah Valley University grapplers made the cut on the first of four NCAA Coaches' Panel Rankings that were announced Friday. Redshirt freshmen Kimball Bastian (174 pounds) and Tanner Orndorff (197) were the two Wolverines to be listed on the poll that is one of the tools used as part of the selection process to determine the qualifiers for the 2017 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

Fresh off a big 15-4 major decision victory over No. 19 Matt Williams of CSU Bakersfield on Thursday, Orndorff led the way for the UVU duo by being listed as the 24th-ranked wrestler in his weight class. The Utah Valley 197-pound redshirt freshman holds four wins over opponents currently listed in the top 33 of his weight class and is currently 17-10 on the season.

Bastian, who helped UVU seal the dual victory over CSU Bakersfield on Thursday evening with an 8-0 major decision over CSUB's Matt Penyacsek, rounds out the group by coming in at No. 31 in his weight class. The Wolverine 174-pound redshirt freshman is 16-9 on the year and holds a pair of victories over ranked foes on the year.

Both Utah Valley grapplers also placed at the renowned Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational last month, as Bastian took seventh at 174 and Orndorff eighth at 197.

The 2017 NCAA Wrestling Championships will be held March 16-18, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Bastian, Orndorff and the Wolverines close a three-match home stand against Big 12 Conference foe Wyoming on Saturday, Jan. 28. The conference dual meet begins at 4 p.m., at UVU's newly named and renovated Lockhart Arena.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.