Jazz at Dallas

To, 6:30 p.m.

American Airlines Arena

TV: ROOT Sports

The Jazz look to add to their four-game winning streak as they hit the road to face the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks are 14-28 after a 99-95 loss to the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

Dallas has struggled for most of the season, but has looked much better since the return of Dirk Nowitzki.

While the play of Nowitzki will be huge, the play of lead guard Deron Williams will also be key for the Mavericks.

Williams is having a solid season, averaging 13.1 points on 49 percent shooting while handing out a team-leading 7.1 assists.

He has been an even better facilitator lately, averaging 10 assists a night for the Mavericks who have won three of their last four games. He will be matched up with George Hill who is having a career-year in his first season with the Jazz even though he has played only 19 games due to various injuries.

It will be the 25th meeting between the two with Hill holding the 15-9 advantage in the win column. Hill and the Jazz will already have a leg up in the matchup, coming off three days rest, while Williams and the Mavericks are on the second night of a back-to-back games.

The Mavericks are 0-7 so far this season on the second night of a back-to-back, including 0-5 with Williams in the lineup.

Williams' effectiveness also takes a hit with no rest as his numbers drop to 12.6 points on 40 percent shooting with 6.6 assists in those five losses.

That's a big contrast from what Hill has been able to do with three days of rest while on the active roster. In four games with three (or more) days of rest, Hill is averaging 20.3 points on 52.8 percent shooting with 5.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals.