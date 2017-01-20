PROVO — Former BYU quarterback, and current offensive coordinator, Ty Detmer received the prestigious NCAA Silver Anniversary Award Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Detmer was one of six former NCAA athletes to be recognized at the NCAA Honors Celebration. The award honors both collegiate and professional accomplishments.

“It’s nice to be recognized,” Detmer said. “It means you’re doing the right things with your life, not just in sports, but all-around and you’re impacting lives. I appreciate that part of it, that people still recognize you’re trying to do good things.”

https://twitter.com/BYUfootball/status/822150957081526273

During his BYU career, Detmer earned the 1990 Heisman Trophy and broke 59 NCAA records, including completions, attempts, passing yards, touchdowns, pass efficiency and single-season passing yards. The two-time consensus All-American was also a two-time Davey O’Brien Award winner, emblematic of the nation’s top quarterback.

After leaving BYU, Detmer, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in recreation management in 1992, was drafted by the Green Bay Packers and enjoyed a 14-year career in the NFL.

Detmer was inducted into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

In 2005, Detmer retired from the NFL and became a high school football coach in his native Texas at St. Andrew’s Episcopal in Austin.

In December 2015, Detmer returned to BYU as offensive coordinator under coach Kalani Sitake. The Cougars posted a 9-4 record in 2016.

Off the field, Detmer has served in the community, having volunteered with the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. He has helped generate funds for children’s hospitals, medical research and community awareness of children’s health issues.

Detmer has also established the Ty Detmer Charitable Foundation and the Ty Detmer Football League in New Mexico.

Detmer is the sixth former Cougar to receive the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award. The others: Larry Echohawk (football, 1995), Gifford Nielsen (football, 2003), Danny Ainge (basketball, 2006), Steve Young (football, 2009), and Dylann Duncan Ceriani (women’s volleyball, 2012).

Others receiving the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award in 2017 were Alonzo Mourning, Susan Robinson Fruchtl, Heather Taggart, Tommy Vardell and Troy Vincent.