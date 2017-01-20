We have not had the same feel to our team on the road as we have at home. Hopefully, we can find that ability to get teams on their heels in their own gym.

BYU (14-6, 5-2) at Pacific (8-12, 2-5)

Saturday, 4 p.m. MST Spanos Center

TV: ROOT NW

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM

STOCKTON, Calif. — Not long after BYU’s 99-70 win over Pepperdine Thursday night in Provo, coach Dave Rose turned his attention to his team’s next challenge.

The Cougars, eagerly looking for a road victory, visit Pacific Saturday (4 p.m., MST, ROOT NW).

“For our psyche and our confidence, we understand the challenge of turning this thing around, playing another road game,” Rose said. “We have not had the same feel to our team on the road as we have at home. Hopefully, we can find that ability to get teams on their heels in their own gym. We’ll see if we can do that.”

The last time BYU played away from Provo, one week ago, it fell 88-75 at San Diego.

The Cougars bounced back in a big way Thursday, pounding Pepperdine and nearly scoring 100 points.

BYU hopes to carry that momentum into the Spanos Center against the Tigers.

The Cougars have won their four West Coast Conference home games by 30, 29, 10 and 29 points, respectively. On the road, BYU overcame an 18-point deficit to win at Loyola Marymount on Dec. 31. That was followed by losses at Saint Mary’s and San Diego.

Can the Cougars (14-6, 5-2) play on the road like they play at home?

“If we can just stick together and stick to our principles like we do at home, then we can get through that,” said forward Eric Mika. “It’s easier said than done. But we’ll get it done Saturday.”

While the Cougars crushed Pacific at the Marriott Center 91-62 on Jan. 7, Rose knows the rematch will be more formidable Saturday.

The Tigers (8-12, 2-5) led No. 4 Gonzaga 34-29 at halftime and maintained the lead for much of the game before losing by 20 to the ‘Zags on Jan. 1.

Mika, who scored 22 points and collected 10 rebounds against Pepperdine, explained why his team plays so much better at home than it does on the road.

“It’s that energy that comes with the crowd and being familiar and comfortable in the Marriott Center with a loud group of people cheering for us,” he said. “Both home and away, we’ll get a lead or get a string of stops and scores going but it’s hard to then keep it going. It’s kind of up and down on the road. It’s a lot easier when the crowd can just carry you and be this daunting cloud over the opposing team. We love playing at home but we’ve got to find a way to get ourselves going and find an internal energy when we’re on the road. I think we can do the same thing we do at home.”

“We’re such a young team so when we get punched in the face, it’s a different mentality when we fight back,” said guard Elijah Bryant, who scored 15 points last Thursday. “It’s easier with a crowd. Without a crowd, it’s harder. We have to finish this Saturday.”

Rose said a “recurring theme” when playing on the road for this team is getting into foul trouble, something that the Cougars need to avoid or manage better.

With this year’s conference schedule that has so far featured one home game and one road game each week, having a travel day instead of a full day of preparation for the next opponent, has been difficult. The past couple of seasons, BYU had two home games or two road games in the same week.

“It’s a different feel,” said guard Nick Emery. “When you’re on the road for three days there’s more focus on the games and it’s more business-style. This year is an adjustment. But you saw it last year. Our Thursday games are awesome and our Saturday games are a little bit iffy. That’s the thing we need to change this year.”

“It creates a little bit of a challenge,” Rose said of the travel day between games. “I’m trying to find the mix of what to do with these guys. The travel takes a little bit out of you but we still need to have a real preparation day and hopefully we’ll do a better job this weekend in that transition.”