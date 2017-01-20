Kim Scott wants you to challenge your boss, but in a nice way.

The Silicon Valley CEO coach spoke on Friday at the Silicon Slopes tech summit, an event hosted by the Silicon Slopes organization in hopes of presenting the Utah tech scene to the world.

Scott’s talk focused on her idea called “radical candor,” something she’s recently written a book about. She even has a business — called Candor — that encourages the acton.

The idea is simple — criticize and challenge your bosses and co-workers directly in a personal way.

“It’s a part of your job. It’s apart of what you owe them,” she said, adding that the method is “not just your job, but your moral obligation.”

Scott outlined her idea with a chart, something she called the Personality Axis. She said that when you care about someone and don’t challenge them, you’re showing “ruinous empathy” — meaning you may ruin your own career and someone else’s.

She highlighted this in a story about a co-worker she called Bob. She said she failed to ever ask Bob what was going well or wrong with his job, she only gave him praise and never criticized him in the right way.

She failed to create a culture, she said, that encouraged workers to come forward with their problems. She called this the worst mistake of her career.

“All I could do in that moment was promise myself I’d never make that mistake again.”

Scott also suggested that you can’t just challenge without caring.

“When you challenge directly, but fail to care personally, I call that ‘obnoxious aggression.’” Or, as she also put it, that’s called being a jerk.

“Remember. When you are a jerk — and you will occasionally be a jerk — don’t move off your challenge." Show more personal care, she said.

"First care personally, be more than just 'professional. Second, you need to challenge people directly." @kimballscott #SSTS17 pic.twitter.com/agMRKyRXJ8 — Silicon Slopes (@siliconslopes) January 20, 2017

In general, she said, people have to criticize while being personable. She got this idea from Sheryl Sandberg, who was her boss when Scott worked at Google.

During a speech one year, Scott thought she had done really well. She met with Sandberg, who she expected to give her a high-five. Instead, Sandberg criticized Scott for saying “um” too many times. It made her come off stupid, she said.

“It was the kindest thing that she could possibly have said," Sscott said. "She knew what she had to say to get through to me.”

That’s the method she hopes you follow, too. Criticize and challenge while also being personable.

“I am not a jerk. But I sometimes behave like one.”

"I really don't think it's OK when I am a jerk," she tweeted at me. "It's just that like all of us I'm flawed!"