Donald J. Trump became the 45th president of the United States Friday morning amid overcast skies and a raucous crowd of supporters and protesters.

As BBC reported, Trump's presidency comes after a controversial campaign that polarized much of the nation. Opinions on Trump have remained so divided that protests erupted across Washington, D.C., Thursday and Friday, too.

But Trump said he plans to lead the nation into a positive direction, bringing together those who feel divided.

"We are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people," Trump said. He added later, "The forgotten men and women of this country will be forgotten no longer."

Trump's victory and inauguration inspired reactions from both sides of the political aisle. Twitter went ablaze with reactions (some funny, some kind, some nefarious). We've collected the reactions for your below.

Americans expressed praise for the event.

Others were surprised it was actually happening at all.

in case u were wondering pic.twitter.com/Kdak9L2kWG — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 20, 2017

CATCH YA ON THE FLIP SIDE OF INSANITY — Hannah Lawrence (@hjoneslawrence) January 20, 2017

Hmmm. Beginning to doubt my theory that this was all just a massive Jimmy Kimmel prank. — Tom Phillips (@flashboy) January 20, 2017

yes, this is really happening pic.twitter.com/aveRtbPQZe — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 20, 2017

Ivanka Trump received praise.

Ivanka is a such a boss — Chris Cillizza (@TheFix) January 20, 2017

And so did Cardinal Dolan, who spoke during the ceremony.

Cardinal Dolan is a nonpartisan figure but he's one of the most politically connected Catholics in the country. — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 20, 2017

"God blesses those who are humble, for they will inherit the Earth." #Inauguration — Nahal Toosi (@nahaltoosi) January 20, 2017

And tweeters remained unsure about whether or not Trump will make America great again.

Hey guys, I hope you're ready for absolutely nothing to change. — MacK (@MacK_Czarnecki) January 20, 2017

The end of the beginning — Joshua Topolsky (@joshuatopolsky) January 20, 2017

But Evan McMullin got a shoutout.

This should have been @Evan_McMullin's day — Mдтт Иegяiи (@MattNegrin) January 20, 2017

And so did Hillary Clinton.

Tweeters compared the difference in crowd size between President Obama and Trump.

wow, insane to look at the crowd size comparison from 2009 and today pic.twitter.com/NJ2xwxGF2n — Adam Freelander (@adamplease) January 20, 2017

Crowd for Trump's inaugural concert: 10,000Crowd for Obama's inaugural concert: 400,000 https://t.co/OG8OAwn2o0 — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) January 20, 2017

But then it came time for the swearing in ceremony. Mike Pence become vice president, and Twitter sounded off about Joe Biden, the former VP.

Biden grinning from ear to ear. Mike Pence is now VP. #InaugurationDay — Sarah Boxer (@Sarah_Boxer) January 20, 2017

Joe Biden is no longer vice president and is out of public office for first time in more than 44 years. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) January 20, 2017

And poked fun at Paul Ryan.

when u had a crazy year but everything worked out in the end pic.twitter.com/IHFhmGRQGz — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) January 20, 2017

Then came Trump, and the flurry of reactions.

rt if you pinched yourself — Rega Jha (@RegaJha) January 20, 2017

PRESIDENT TRUMP — Michael Rusch (@weeddude) January 20, 2017

There you go. — Marlena Militana (@MarlenaTV) January 20, 2017

that guy is the president — Steve Kandell (@SteveKandell) January 20, 2017

President Donald J. Trump — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) January 20, 2017

And then Twitter said goodbye to the Obamas.

"Former President Barack Obama" — Emily Schultheis (@emilyrs) January 20, 2017

pic.twitter.com/DKTTu7EHKi — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) January 20, 2017

But democracy remains.

The best thing about the inauguration is the reminder that we get to do it again in four years. — Nicholas Thompson (@nxthompson) January 20, 2017

