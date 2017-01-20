Related Link

Donald J. Trump became the 45th president of the United States Friday morning amid overcast skies and a raucous crowd of supporters and protesters.

As BBC reported, Trump's presidency comes after a controversial campaign that polarized much of the nation. Opinions on Trump have remained so divided that protests erupted across Washington, D.C., Thursday and Friday, too.

But Trump said he plans to lead the nation into a positive direction, bringing together those who feel divided.

"We are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people," Trump said. He added later, "The forgotten men and women of this country will be forgotten no longer."

Trump's victory and inauguration inspired reactions from both sides of the political aisle. Twitter went ablaze with reactions (some funny, some kind, some nefarious). We've collected the reactions for your below.

Americans expressed praise for the event.

Others were surprised it was actually happening at all.

Ivanka Trump received praise.

And so did Cardinal Dolan, who spoke during the ceremony.

And tweeters remained unsure about whether or not Trump will make America great again.

But Evan McMullin got a shoutout.

And so did Hillary Clinton.

Tweeters compared the difference in crowd size between President Obama and Trump.

But then it came time for the swearing in ceremony. Mike Pence become vice president, and Twitter sounded off about Joe Biden, the former VP.

And poked fun at Paul Ryan.

Then came Trump, and the flurry of reactions.

And then Twitter said goodbye to the Obamas.

But democracy remains.

