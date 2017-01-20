Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. spoke with the Deseret News and KSL editorial boards on Jan. 19, 2017, the eve of the presidential inauguration. Huntsman had some insight to offer on Trump's presidency.

Donald J. Trump will become the 45th president of the United States after he takes the oath of office today at the nation's capitol. Following a controversial election, the American people will rely on Trump's leadership and decision-making to guide this nation.

What is Donald Trump’s biggest challenge going forward?

“For Trump, and I’ve said this for a lot of years, I think our trust deficit is the most debilitating aspect of our nation’s life right now. It has been for a while. When people get to a point where they no longer trust their institutions of government and no longer hold in high esteem or respect, even if they disagree with their elected leaders, you’re in a bad place."

How can he improve the trust deficit?

“For Trump, early on, it will have to be how he unifies both Republicans and Democrats around a couple big goals. We don’t need to get a lot done. We’re a free people, we don’t expect everything to be fixed.”

What are those big goals?

“If he can in the course of the next six months to a year, fix taxes … improve immigration, which in my mind is not building a wall, but recreating a visa, H1 visa system that allows talent to grow inward, and if he’s able to settle down the four civil wars in the Middle East, which we have ongoing simultaneously between Libya, Syria, Iraq and Yemen by the end of the year, just progress in those areas, not anything done, but progress, I think the people would give him the benefit of the doubt."