Lehi tight end Carson Terrell decided Thursday night that he'd rather stay close to home to play college football than go to a Pac-12 school.

Terrell earlier this week told Scout.com that he had whittled his options down to Utah State, Oregon State and UCLA, and late Thursday night he confirmed with the Deseret News that he has committed to the Aggies.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, Terrell was considered the best tight end prospect for the 2017 class in the state of Utah, and he held scholarship offers from a number of other schools beyond his final three.

As a senior for the Pioneers in 2016, Terrell tallied 57 catches for 837 yards with eight touchdowns.

We'll catch up with him this afternoon to learn more about his decision.