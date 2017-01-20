WASHINGTON, D.C. — A sea of red hats emblazoned with the slogan "Make America Great Again" has gathered from the steps of the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial today for the inauguration of Donald Trump.

The President's Own Marine Band played as hundreds of thousands walked from the outskirts of Washington or out of metro stations and moved through security on a cool, gray morning.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir was in place four hours before it was scheduled to sing between the oaths of office by Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Positioned above and centered behind the dais and main stand at the foot of the Capitol, the 215 choir members were dressed in cream-colored jackets and turtleneck sweaters, each with a red-and-blue scarf draped around the neck.

The choir sang "America, the Beautiful" just preceding Trump taking his oath at the constitutionally appointed noon hour. He was seen at times on the televised coverage of the inauguration as singing along with the choir.

Tens of thousands of others were in place hours before sunrise, too, excited for the dawn of the Trump administration.

With an hour before the inauguration's 11:30 a.m. local start time, recognizable dignitaries began filing to their spots. Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, drew enthusiastic cheers from the crowd, while the arrival of former president Bill Clinton and 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton drew derisive chants, such as "Hillary for prison" and "Lock her up, lock her up.

One woman took selfies in a football jersey-style t-shirt with the word "Deplorables" and the number 16.

"Hillary Clinton said we (Trump supporters) were deplorables," said Kim, who works in medical sales in Georgia and wouldn't give her last name because her pro-Trump social media posts had cost her business. "She said we were irredeemable. That's even worse. I'm not ashamed of whatever they want to call me.

In the past, she paid attention to politics only close to an election. This year she was glued to Fox News every night.

"It was an obsession," she admitted. "You don't know what he's going to say next. He's real. You're always going to know what he's doing because he tells us."

She's excited for the next four years. "Hillary thought we were racist, xenophobic, sexist and homophobic, but they are the ones preaching hate. He's just trying to keep us safe and protect our country."

Joe Griffin, 37, a political consultant from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, who lost his own House race this fall, said the difference between Trump and President Barack Obama is large.

"We're celebrating a change, a big shift," said Griffin, who wore a black pea coat against the cold and red, white and blue beanie. "One of the biggest things you're seeing a shift in is that the real people of this country are saying they want jobs, they want law and order and they want real people to be respected."

Capt. Brandt Murphy, 33, a U.S. Army field artillery commander at Fort Sill in Oklahoma who has done tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, also looks forward to Trump doing things not typical of politicians.

"I'm excited to be here this morning," Murphy said with a broad smile.

He wore one of the red baseball caps with "Make America Great Again" on it. Affixed to the sides were two pins with inauguration themes, one from C-SPAN and the other from the White House store.

Murphy said he believes Trump's promise to give the military a larger pay raise, closer to 5 percent than the 1 to 2 percent under outgoing President Barack Obama.

His estimate was that 98 percent of the ranks supported Trump.

"Maybe 2 percent are not in the train," he said, warmer and better prepared than most with earmuffs, gloves and a poncho sporting the logos of the White House and U.S. Capitol.

He emphasized that he respected and followed his Commander-in-Chief no matter party or politics.

He said the nation needs a better educated electorate and more civility. "There's not enough sitting down and talking together."

His road to more civility goes through C-SPAN.

"Get your news unfiltered," he said. "If you watch a major network, they'll tell you what they think. People need to be able to analyze for themselves. In the Information Age, we're not getting good information, we're just getting more information.

"It's not just in the Left, it's on the Right, too. We're just as guilty as they for blaming them for things they didn't say or do."

Kim, the Georgia woman whose belief in Trump has cost her personally, looked up at the freshly refurbished Capitol Donne with fresh optimism, and said, "God has his hand on this country again."

