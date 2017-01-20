PROVO — In a battle between rivals, Provo outlasted Timpview 44-33 in prep wrestling action Thursday night.

Provo led from start to finish as Alex Gordon started off the bouts with a forfeit victory at 126 pounds.

Tim Giles (132 pounds) won by pin for the Bulldogs before Timpview won the next match by pin with Chase Biggs (138) to trim the Bulldogs' lead to 12-6.

This set up a match between two excellent wrestlers in Provo's Schafer Heiner and Timpview's Matt Thompson. Both recently went undefeated at the Bulldog Brawl hosted by Provo High School but didn't meet in that tournament as Heiner was at 138 pounds.

Thompson secured an early takedown to take a 2-0 lead. Heiner then escaped in the second round and earned a takedown to forge a 3-2 lead. Then in the final period Heiner was awarded a penalty point when Thompson grabbed his headgear when trying to score from the bottom position. This made the lead 4-2 for the Bulldog grappler. Heiner was penalized for stalling later in the match but Thompson could not escape or reverse Heiner and fell 4-3. This gave the Bulldogs a 15-6 lead.

Provo's Saul Rojas then earned a major decision win over Tulagalua Saluone at 152 pounds to make the score 19-6 for the Bulldogs.

Timpview cut into that lead when Noah Jackson won a hard-fought and entertaining match (8-6) over Provo's Russell Torgersen at 160 pounds.

Provo then won the next two matches by pin with Ben Badonie (170) and Jorge Garcia (182) to push its lead to 31-9.

Timpview then rallied by winning the next three bouts to make the dual entertaining. Braxton Fraser (195) and Rusty Lamb (285) won by pin and sandwiched between that was a forfeit victory for Samuel Smith (220).

With the Bulldogs holding onto a slim 31-27 lead, Nelson Bell (106) and Russell Epling (113) put the dual away for Provo with pins. Timpview's Nick Escobedo won by pin at 120 pounds to make the final tally 43-32.

"We had some great wins tonight and we wrestled with a lot of heart," said Provo head coach Austin Frazier. "Our leaders led by example and got the job done."

Neither Provo nor Timpview qualified for the state duals next week. Provo finished sixth in region with a 2-5 mark while Timpview was winless at 0-7 and eighth place. Next up for both schools will be the divisional tournament held at the Legacy Center in Farmington Feb. 1-2.

Brian Preece is a freelance sportswriter. He was also the head wrestling coach at Provo High School from 1994-2006 and in 2006 Preece was named as the Utah Coach of the Year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.