After a sluggish start, the BYU Cougars found their shooting stroke and ran past the Pepperdine Waves 99-70 at the Marriott Center on Thursday night.

Eric Mika led the way with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Elijah Bryant came off the bench to score 15 points on 5 for 8 shooting from the floor as the Cougars improved to 14-6 on the season, including 5-2 in conference play.

Lamond Murray Jr., paced the Waves with 23 points while former Utah Utes' big man Chris Reyes chipped in with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Why the Cougars won

The Cougars moved the ball well, knocked down key first-half shots from the outside and took advantage of their size in the paint to come away with the resounding home win.

The turning point

Holding a 28-27 lead late in the first half, the Cougars went on a 10-0 run to open up the first double-digit lead of the game.

What it means

The Cougars needed a big win to bounce back from the embarrassing road loss to San Diego, and that's exactly what they got.

Unsung hero

Yoeli Childs was a man on the glass with a game-high 14 rebounds, including five on the offensive end. He also chipped in with eight points and two blocks.

Grading the performances

BYU

The Cougars found their form on both sides of the floor. They showed better movement offensively and hit the glass hard. That led to plenty of good shots in a solid team win.

They also did a nice job on defense as they limited the Waves to just 11 3-point attempts, but needed to do a better job boxing out Reyes who grabbed five offensive rebounds.

Grade: B+

Pepperdine

The Waves were able to keep pace with the Cougars for most of the first half before BYU's offensive spurt put the game out of reach.

Where they struggled the most was on the glass where they gave up 17 offensive rebounds which led to 16 second-chance points for the Cougars.

Grade: C-

Three telling stats

BYU won the rebounding battle 55-32, including 17-9 on the offensive end. The Cougars are now 13-1 on the season in games where they outrebound their opponent.

The Cougars made a season-high 38 field goals on 73 attempts (52.1 percent) for their eighth game of the season shooting better than 50 percent from the floor. BYU is 8-0 in those games.

The Waves shot just 2 of 11 (18.2 percent) from beyond the arc against the Cougars. It is the second lowest shooting percentage from 3-point range on the season by a BYU opponent.

Up next

The Cougars are back on the road as they head to Pacific to play the Tigers on Saturday. The Tigers are 8-12 on the season, including 2-5 in WCC action following a 62-50 loss to Saint Mary's.

It will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Cougars won the first matchup 91-62 in Provo.

Some players to watch for the Tigers are T.J. Wallace and Ray Bowles.

Wallace leads Pacific's offense, averaging 13.4 points and 3.5 assists while Bowles adds 12.9 points 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.