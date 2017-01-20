Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated's the Crossover picked who he believes should be the all-star reserves, and Rudy Gobert made the list.

Of Gobert, Golliver wrote, "If any player in the West deserves to make his All-Star debut, it’s Gobert (12.4 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 BPG), Utah’s fantastic center. The 2013 first-round pick has already delivered great value on the nine-figure extension he received in October, leading the Jazz to the league’s top defense despite an endless list of injuries around him."

Gordon Hayward also makes Golliver's Western Conference all-star reserves as an injury replacement for Chris Paul.

After talking about Hayward's numbers, Golliver wrote, "While it is a bit strange to give the Jazz two representatives when the Spurs and Rockets each only have one, Hayward’s portfolio holds up better than Aldridge’s or Eric Gordon’s, and it seems fitting to recognize Utah’s breakthrough season with a pair of first-time All-Star selections."

Will Jimmer be the next Chinese basketball star?

Former BYU guard Jimmer Fredette was the main subject of a story from ESPN's Kevin Wang looking at who will be the next Stephon Marbury of Chinese basketball.

He first talks about the legacy the Marbury has created since heading to the CBA, saying, "However, Marbury still stands as one of a kind despite being nearly 40 years old. Many Chinese fans say that there are two kinds of foreign players: Marbury and everyone else.

"That might sound extreme, but it gets at a greater truth: There likely won't be another Marbury in China anytime soon."

Wang also gets the opinions of sports agent Matt Beyer and Chinese basketball insider Will Shao about what it's like to play in China before Wang turns his attention to Fredette.

Of Fredette's impact so far, Wang wrote, "Both Beyer and Shao agree that Fredette, who had a lackluster NBA career, is closer than anyone to becoming the next Marbury (now a three-time CBA champion and permanent resident of China)."

Wang then quoted Shao on Fredette, saying, "First off, (Fredette) can score a bunch without taking too many shots. He is able to motivate and lead his teammates and they like him a lot."

Hayward, Favors and George Hill with great contracts for Jazz

Rob Mahoney of Sports Illustrated broke down the 30 best contracts in the NBA, and key jazz players Gordon Hayward, Derrick Favors and George Hill made the list.

Mahoney had Favors listed in the affordable stars category, saying, "Favors has fallen off the map a bit due to a lingering injury this season, but this is an insanely good deal for a big who can hold his own switching on the perimeter, power-post his way through mismatches, and score comfortably on the move."

Hayward also landed in the affordable stars group, even though the deal is nearly over.

As for George Hill, he was the first player in the discount role players section.

Of Hill's deal, Mahoney wrote, "A bargain even before Hill’s game really started to flourish in Utah. Coaches dream of players who keep their options open. Hill takes nothing off the table; he allows a team to play through its do-it-all wings or high-usage bigs, he makes your defenseless guards all the more playable, he stretches the floor, he keeps an offense moving, and he doesn’t grouse. What a player."