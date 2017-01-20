Behind an incredible first half of outside shooting and 19 points from Makenzi Pulsipher, BYU women’s basketball cruised past Pepperdine for the 73-47 win at the Firestone Fieldhouse on Thursday night.

"We played really well tonight against their zone," BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. "This was a solid team effort by everyone. I thought the first half we played as good as we’ve played all year. Brenna (Chase) had a great game tonight. She made some key threes that opened up the game for us."

In the win, the Cougars (11-7, 5-2) converted a season-high 14 3-point field goals to the Waves (5-13, 3-4) five. BYU also pulled down a season-best 49 rebounds.

For the second time this season, five BYU players finished the game in double figures. Pulsipher led the way with a game-high 19 points and five assists. Cassie Broadhead added 14 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four blocks.

Kristine Nielson and Brenna Chase chipped in 11 points apiece, while Chase’s 11 points made for a season- and career-high. Kalani Purcell added 10 points and 13 rebounds, for her 10th double-double of the year.

On BYU’s first possession, Purcell found Pulsipher behind the arc for the game’s first field goal. At the 5:05 mark, Pulsipher gave BYU the 6-3 lead, as she converted her second 3-pointer of the contest.

Pepperdine then took its first lead of the game, 7-6, out of the media timeout. With 3:19 to go in the first quarter, Chase helped the Cougars regain the 9-6 lead as she buried a long trey. BYU took the 14-7 lead into the second quarter, with 12 points coming from behind the 3-point line.

Broadhead hit back-to-back 3-point field goals to start the second quarter, giving BYU the 20-7 advantage. The Cougars continued to increase the lead, making five more 3-pointers in the second period. BYU’s 11 first-half 3-pointers alone made for the most in a game all season.

The Cougars took the 29-point, 41-12 lead into halftime. Pepperdine’s 12 points made for the lowest scoring output by an opponent in the first half this season. thirty-three of BYU’s 41 first-half points came from behind the arc, with Pulsipher leading all scorers going into the break with 16 points.

Purcell opened the half with a baseline jumper, extending the BYU lead to 31, 43-12. Sinking a pair of free throws, Broadhead broke into double figures with 4:06 to go in the third—the junior’s free throws gave the Cougars the 51-17 lead.

On a pass from Broadhead, Shalae Salmon finished in the paint to start the fourth period and give BYU the 62-27 advantage.

Out of the media timeout, Chase found an open Nielson behind the arc—Nielson’s third 3-pointer counted for BYU’s 14th 3-point field goal of the night.

The Cougars continue league play at home this Saturday, Jan. 21, when they host Pacific in a 2 p.m. MT tip. The game will be carried live on BYUtv and simulcast on BYU Radio.