AMERICAN FORK — In a region 4 clash with the Lehi Pioneers, American Fork showcased a mix of stifling defense and high tempo offense that carried the Cavemen to a comfortable 55-27 win Thursday night.

American Fork is an experienced team with plenty of tournament experience and that experience was evident against Lehi.

However, the first quarter was tight. Alli Butterfield came out hot, making back to back corner 3-pointers midway through the first quarter but Addie Holmstead responded with a 3-pointer of her own. Taylor Franson posted up and scored late in the opening quarter and then Holmstead stole the ball and scored to give American Fork a 14-11 lead after the first quarter.

Butterfield made her third 3-pointer of the game on Lehi's opening possession. But after that, the Cavemen defense turned it on. They went on a 14-4 run behind an effective full-court press that led to easy baskets. Taylor Moeaki made a couple of mid-range jumpers during the run and Franson was always there to clean up the misses and get second chance points. American Fork led 29-18 at the half.

In the third quarter, Moeaki came out right where she left off. Nailing a mid-range jumper on the first play of the second half and then Savannah Stephenson made a fast break layup to put the Cavemen up 15 early in the third quarter. The Pioneers were held to just a single point in the third quarter. American Fork put pressure on the ball and got out on the fast break as much as possible. American Fork had a 42-19 lead at the end of the third quarter.

All the momentum was on American Fork's side in the fourth quarter. Early in the quarter Franson fought for a loose ball and scored a fast break layup. Franson was on the glass again on the next play grabbing the offensive rebound and scoring.

However, despite Lehi's best effort, American Fork simply ran away with this one.

Taylor Franson led all scorers with 13 points while Addie Holmstead added 12 points in the win. Alli Butterfield led Lehi with 10 points. Taylor Moeaki chipped in 11 points for the Cavemen.

Sam is a senior at American Fork High School.