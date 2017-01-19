If you can break any of Jimmer's records it's probably something good.

PROVO — It's not easy to break a record held by BYU great Jimmer Fredette. But sophomore guard Nick Emery did just that during the Cougars' 99-70 win over Pepperdine on Thursday.

At the 18:37 mark of the first half, Emery pulled up behind the arc on a semi-break, swishing through his attempt, much like Fredette did time and again while playing for BYU. The 3-pointer marked the 29th consecutive game the former Lone Peak standout has notched a 3-pointer for the Cougars, breaking Fredette's mark of 28 straight.

"If you can break any of Jimmer's records it's probably something good," said BYU coach Dave Rose, who was unaware of the streak until it was brought up during postgame interviews.

Emery went on to finish with 10 points and went 2 of 4 from 3-point range.

Once again Emery was charged with taking on the opposing team's top offensive threat and against Pepperdine that player was Lamond Murray Jr. Although Murray did finish with 23 points, and caused some early foul trouble for Emery, Rose came away generally impressed with Emery's effort.

"Nick is a really aggressive player and I thought tonight that he got himself a little bit in foul trouble, but I thought he had a real, tough defensive assignment," Rose said. "And I think that's where he's grown. He's growing in his ability to take on a tough defender and still be able to score for us."

KAUFUSI OFF THE SCHNEID: Corbin Kaufusi has played 23 total minutes (in five games) since joining the team shortly after the start of the new year, but had yet to score until Thursday's game against the Waves.

The 6-foot-10, two-sport Kaufusi scored his first point of the year on a free throw with 2:08 left in the first half. He followed up his first point with two more about a minute and a half later on a put-back attempt right before halftime.

Kaufusi ended Thursday's game scoring five points on 2-of-3 shooting from the field, although he was just 1 of 4 from the line.

FRAMPTON BACK: BYU freshman guard Zach Frampton saw his first action since Dec. 10, due to a thumb injury. Frampton entered the game late, played just four minutes and contributed a rebound.

Frampton finished the game as the lone Cougar who didn't score. But at least BYU coach Dave Rose was able to empty his bench late and get everyone some playing time on Thursday.

IN ATTENDANCE: Notables in attendance included Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint Apostles Russell M. Nelson and David Bednar. Former BYU lineman and current Baltimore Raven Bronson Kaufusi was also in attendance.

