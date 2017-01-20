Four years ago, new Utah State head coach Matt Wells announced his first recruiting class. The Aggies were on a roll that would extend into 2013 and 2014 with Utah State going 19-9 those two seasons.

Now as Utah State prepares to announce its 2017 recruiting class, it's clear that the Aggies have fallen, winning only three games last season. Looking back at the 2013 recruiting class, we might be able to see why.

Out of the 22 players that signed for the Aggies, nine of them would leave the program with years of eligibility left. While there are a few starters and regular contributors on this list, including one that made an NFL roster, this group wasn't quite the caliber of Gary Andersen's previous classes.

That being said, there are a few players that are still underclassmen as they've served LDS Church missions and may do great things yet.

Here's a look back at Utah State's 2013 recruiting class:

Tyler Fox, 3-star WR, Layton, Utah

Fox has just one season of in-game experience in 2015. He had five receptions for 75 yards. Fox missed the 2016 season due to injury.

Ronald Butler, 3-star WR, Jersey City, New Jersey

Butler played two years at Utah State as a junior college transfer. Over those two years he made 60 catches for 824 yards and five touchdowns. He also had five passing attempts, scored two touchdowns and threw a pick.

Ian Togiai, 3-star LB, Salt Lake City, Utah

Togiai has made his way into the defensive line rotation with five starts last season. He finished 2016 with 38 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. Togiai has one year of eligibility left.

Marwin Evans, 3-star DB, Oak Creek, Wisconsin

Evans became a starter before his time at Logan ended. He had 73 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in his senior season in 2015. Evans returned a pick 90 yards to the house against Boise State. Evans is currently playing for the Green Bay Packers.

Myron Turner, 3-star DB, DeSoto, Texas

Turner redshirted his first season, was not on the team in 2014 and transferred to Angelo State.

Braden Harris, 3-star LB, Gunnison, Utah

For one reason or another, Harris has yet to play a game for Utah State. He was on the 2016 roster as a redshirt freshman, though.

Darell Garretson, 2-star QB, Chandler, Arizona

Garretson looked like the Aggies' future at quarterback as he started as a freshman after Chuckie Keeton was sidelined with injuries. He had 1,446 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven starts. He started his sophomore season strong as well as he had 1,140 yards and eight touchdowns in just four starts before the injury bug would bite him as well.

Garretson then decided to leave Logan for Oregon State. Unfortunately, injury problems still plague what could have been a great career.

Jeremy Morris, 2-star DB, Chandler, Arizona

Morris played only one season at Utah State as a junior college transfer. He had just 15 total tackles and one interception in his short career in Logan.

Cody Boyer, 2-star OL, St. George, Utah

Boyer has been working his way into the rotation on Utah State's offensive line. He played in six games and recorded his first start last season as a redshirt sophomore.

Tyshon Mosley, 2-star OL, Sandy, Utah

Mosley was dismissed from Utah State for violation of team rules last May. He was a starter at left guard and was an honorable mention All-Mountian West pick. He now plays at Portland State.

Ryan Watson, 2-star WR, Decatur, Alabama

While Watson did indeed sign with the Aggies, he never made Utah State's roster.

Wyatt Houston, 2-star QB, Tualatin, Oregon

Houston was a quarterback that ended up playing tight end and doing it well. In fact, he is second in school history with 86 receptions, 933 receiving yards and nine touchdown passes over his career in all three categories. He was an Honorable Mention All-Mountain West selection last season.

Hayden Weichers, 2-star WR, South Jordan, Utah

Weichers' career at Utah State came to an abrupt end after he was arrested and pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance and sexual battery in 2015.

Caden Andersen, 2-star DE, Logan, Utah

Andersen went on a LDS mission to Detriot and redshirted last season. Next season will be his freshman year.

Jacoby Wildman, 2-star DE, Logan, Utah

Wildman was a redshirt freshman last season and had two tackles in 11 games.

Zach Swenson, 2-star ATH, Salt Lake City, Utah

Like Andersen, Swenson redshirted his first year back from an LDS mission and has yet to see action on the field.

Joe Malanga, 2-star OL, South Jordan, Utah

Malanga is now at Snow College after not making Utah State's roster in 2013.

Rashad Hall, 2-star RB, Lynchburg, Virginia

Hall had a modest 203 yards on 49 carries and two touchdowns back in 2014. After that, he transferred to Adams State.

Keylon Hollis, 2-star LB, Houston, Texas

The junior college transfer played in nine games at Utah State and had nine tackles. He ended up leaving for Eastern New Mexico.

Dax Raymond, 2-star TE, Provo, Utah

Raymond served an LDS mission and played nine games in 2015 as a freshman and had four receptions for 72 yards. He redshirted last season.

Karris Johnson, 2-star RB, San Ramon, California

Johnson did not see action on the field in two years at Utah State and transferred to Brevard College.

Jake Thompson, 2-star K, Logan, Utah

Thompson was Utah State's kickoff specialist. Over his career, he handled 277 kickoffs, 131 of those for touchbacks.