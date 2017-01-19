Donald Trump's presidency will officially start when he takes the oath of office at the 2017 presidential inauguration on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Friday morning.

Inauguration coverage kicks off at 9 a.m. MDT. Vice President-elect Mike Pence is slated to take his oath at 9:35 a.m., and Trump will be sworn in at 9:47.

A performance by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir will be sandwiched between the oaths by Pence and Trump. The choir will sing "America the Beautiful," accompanied by the Marine Band, known as The President's Own.

Trump will deliver his inaugural address after the presidential oath of office, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts.

The rest of the program includes readings, invocations and benedictions by religious leaders.