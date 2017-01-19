We were aggressive, we were unselfish and we shared the ball.

PROVO — About midway through the first half Thursday night at the Marriott Center, BYU seemed to be shaking off the doldrums from last weekend’s surprising loss at San Diego.

The Cougars started slowly, making only 6 of their first 19 shots from the field, and they trailed the West Coast Conference’s last-place team, Pepperdine, 15-14 at that point.

That’s when BYU shifted into another gear.

Over the next several minutes, the Cougars knocked down 12 consecutive field goals, including three 3-pointers. They ended up drilling 15 of their final 18 attempts from the field in the half to seize a 16-point lead at intermission.

That was the separation BYU needed as it rolled to a dominating 99-70 victory over the Waves before a crowd of 13,410.

Basically, the Cougars returned to their familiar fast-paced style and buried Pepperdine, which was helpless to stop the offensive onslaught.

“We made more aggressive, attacking plays,” said coach Dave Rose. “We did a better job of attacking them and getting to the rim and taking a higher percentage shot. … I just really believe that when this team plays with the right mindset and we’re aggressively attacking and sharing the ball, we’re much better offensively.”

BYU improved to 14-6 overall and 5-2 in WCC play while Pepperdine fell to 5-14 and 1-6.

“It showed tonight that we can do a lot of things on offense if we’re playing at our pace and playing with good spacing,” said forward Eric Mika, who finished with a team-high 22 points to go along with 10 rebounds. “We had a lot of good action in our practices this week, racing the ball down the floor. When we can do that, we give ourselves a lot of confidence. That’s how we’ve been practicing all year. Once we had that down, guys were confident, we were sharing the ball.”

As for that stretch of 12 straight baskets without a miss?

“It was awesome to be part of it,” Mika said.

The Cougars shot 58 percent in the first half and led 51-35 at the break.

“We got back to what we’re used to doing in pace that allowed us to play our game,” said guard Elijah Bryant, who came off the bench to score 15 points on 5 of 8 shooting from the field in 20 minutes of action. He scored 10 of his points in the first half.

While Bryant looks like a completely different player compared to the start of the season, when he was hampered by a knee injury, Rose said Bryant hasn’t reached his potential yet.

“He’s still a ways away. He’s played better. I saw some really good things from him tonight besides scoring,” Rose explained. “He did a really good job with a defensive presence on (Pepperdine’s) Lamond Murray. I saw his speed in transition. He got it all going and got a couple of offensive rebounds and he was really physical and posted up. That shows that he has more confidence.”

“This is how I’m used to playing,” Bryant said. “The coaches and my teammates are putting me in position to be efficient like this.”

He added that he enjoys his role of providing instant offense.

“Whatever coach needs me to do to help the team win,” Bryant said. “At the beginning of the season it wasn’t what I expected. But now we’re in this situation, it’s whatever I can give to the team to be more efficient and win.”

BYU’s offensive assault continued in the second half, as it outscored Pepperdine 29-14 over the first 10 minutes of the second half to widen its advantage to 31 points, 80-49. The Cougars led by as many as 32.

Lamond Murray, Jr., led the Waves with 23 points while Utah transfer Chris Reyes scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

BYU guards Nick Emery and L.J. Rose chipped in 10 points apiece.

Yoeli Childs collected a game-high 14 rebounds, including five offensive boards, and scored eight points. T.J. Haws had eight points and six assists.

Mika has recorded six straight double-doubles and he has 12 on the season.

Over the final minutes of the game, Rose emptied his bench. Thirteen of the 14 players that saw action for BYU scored at least two points.

“It was a great effort by our guys,” Rose said. “We were aggressive, we were unselfish and we shared the ball. Our ability to sprint the floor and space the floor left a lot of space for our post guys.”

BYU visits Pacific Saturday (4 p.m., MST, ROOT NW).