Utah students need more access to fine arts and foreign language elective classes.

The fine arts teach students to be creative. In the arts, students regularly analyze, interpret, design, solve problems and make connections. These skills cannot be developed by taking multiple-choice exams.

Fine arts and foreign language classes foster a strong work ethic. Anyone who has worked to acquire new technical skills or master a language knows the many hours of practice required develops grit. Students learn to persist through challenges and work through failure until mastery is achieved.

Fine arts and foreign language classes teach students to collaborate. In any performing ensemble, students must work together and be united as a group. In drama, visual arts and foreign languages, students work together to communicate ideas and be understood.

Learning a foreign language helps students become empathetic citizens. Not only do they learn grammar and vocabulary, they also learn about people, cultures and ideas different than their own. Understanding another culture and their language is invaluable, especially as our business markets become more global and our communities more diverse.

I believe students with these skills will be an asset to our society. Utah students need more access to all elective classes!

Lisa Magnusson

Salt Lake City