Utah Valley continues WAC play on Saturday night as the team travels to California to take on the defending WAC Tournament champion CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. MST.

The Wolverines hold a 3-7 record on the road this season. The team has road wins over Denver, BYU and UC Riverside. Saturday's game marks just the second WAC road contest of the season for the Wolverines.

After falling 70-61 to Chicago State at home on Jan. 12, Utah Valley bounced back with an 86-76 win over UMKC on Jan. 14. Brandon Randolph led three other Wolverines in double figures with 16 points in the win over the Kangaroos. Zach Nelson registered his fifth double-digit scoring game of the season with 14 points. Conner Toolson and Jared Stutzman were also in double figures with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Toolson leads the Wolverines in scoring at 14.3 points per game. Junior forward Isaac Neislon ranks second on the team in scoring at 11.9 points a contest and leads the team on the boards, pulling down 10 rebounds a game. Randolph leads the team in assists, averaging 4.7 helpers a game.

Neilson ranks in the top 30 nationally in both rebounds per game and offensive boards per game. The junior forward ranks 21st in the country with 180 total rebounds. He also ranks 15th nationally on the offensive glass at 3.67 offensive boards a game.

Utah Valley is the fifth-fastest team in the nation according to KenPom.com. The Wolverines averaged 77.1 possessions per game, ranking fifth behind The Citadel (83.3), Savannah State (80.9), Marshall (78.6) and BYU (77.2). UVU sits just ahead of Wyoming (76.6), Central Michigan (76.2), Lipscomb (75.6) and Kentucky (75.2). UVU averages 14.2 seconds per possession, which ranks the team seventh nationally in average possession length.

Saturday's game against CSU Bakersfield will be televised live on the American Sports Network, which will be available locally in Utah on KMYU. Dave Armstrong and Daimon Bethea will be on the call for the ASN broadcast. The game will also be broadcast live on ESPN 960 AM radio with Jim McCulloch handling the play-by-play duties. A live stream of the radio broadcast will be available online through ESPN960sports and also through the ESPN 960 app.

CSU Bakersfield is the defending WAC Tournament champion. The team made its first-ever appearance at the NCAA Tournament last season after claiming the WAC title with its last-second win over New Mexico State. CSUB heads into Saturday's matchup against Utah Valley with an 11-7 overall record. The 'Runners hold a perfect 7-0 record at home this season. The team had won three straight before suffering a 63-58 setback at New Mexico State on Jan. 14. Senior forward Jaylin Airington led the 'Runners with a game-high 19 points in the loss to the Aggies. Senior guard Dedrick Basile was also in double figures with 14 points. Airington and sophomore guard Damiyne Durham lead the team in scoring at 15.1 points per game apiece. Basile also averages double figures at 13.7 points a game. Senior forward Matt Smith leads CSUB on the boards, averaging 5.6 rebounds a game.

Utah Valley and CSUB meet on the basketball hardwood for the 16th time on Saturday night. CSUB holds an all-time 9-6 advantage over the Wolverines. CSU Bakersfield has won three-straight games over UVU, including a series sweep last season. UVU holds a 2-5 all-time record in games played in Bakersfield. The Wolverines last won in Bakersfield on Jan. 4, 2014, taking an 82-74 win. UVU's last win over CSUB was a 74-69 victory on March 7, 2015, in Orem.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.