WASHINGTON — The first bill is ready for President Trump's pen, and it already bears the signature of Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah.

Hatch signed Senate Bill 84 on Thursday so it will be ready Friday when Trump walks off the steps of the Capitol after taking the presidential oath and delivering his inaugural address.

The new law clears the path for retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis to become the Secretary of Defense on Friday night, when the Senate is expected to roundly confirm his nomination. Until Trump signs it, Mattis is ineligible to take the position because he retired in 2013. Federal law mandates military officers wait seven years beyond active duty to serve in that role.

Trump will sign the bill in the Senate reception area immediately after the inaugural address.

Hatch's role in the first order of business in the Trump administration is a result of his position as the president pro tem of the Senate. Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., signed the bill as the Speaker of the House, preparing it for Trump.

The Senate passed the bill, which creates an exception for Mattis only, on Jan. 12 by a vote of 81-17.

The House passed it a day later, 268-151.

The federal law that prevents Mattis from becoming the Secretary of Defense without the Congressional waiver is designed to maintain civilian control of the military.

Hatch and Ryan signed two other bills on Thursday — the General Accounting Office and Oversight Act of 2017 and the TALENT Act of 2017.

