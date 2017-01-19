Football is back in the news again for all the wrong reasons. Three University of Oregon players were hospitalized for several days after collapsing during a workout, and the team’s strength/conditioning coach was suspended.

The Oregonian reported that the players had been required to perform one hour of up-downs and push-ups. This was on the third day of their offseason workout program. Either one or all of the players has reportedly been diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, which, according to Webmd.com, is a syndrome that “results from the death of muscle fibers and release of their contents into the bloodstream. This can lead to serious complications such as renal (kidney) failure ….”

Some teammates called the media fallout an overreaction and blamed their fallen teammates for being out of shape. If that’s the case, the coaches should have taken that into account, especially since the players had been given six weeks rest following the season and had just resumed training three days earlier.

It might be one thing if it were one player, but three?

The incident stirred up the debate again about the exploitation of college football players. Who watches out for their well-being? It certainly isn’t the NCAA, an organization that looks the other way even for its own rules (to wit: It bans coaches from holding organized summer workouts, but every team circumvents the rule by having the workouts overseen by strength coaches, winking at the players when they tell them workouts are not mandatory). Meanwhile, efforts to start a players union have gone nowhere.

There has always been a boot camp mentality about football. It wasn’t that long ago that players were forbidden to have water during workouts. The need for water was considered a weakness. Almost any old former high school player can tell you his own story of torturous workouts, but hadn’t such practices given way to education and training advancements?

Well, chalk up one more black eye for the game. Football needed this Oregon controversy like it needs another bowl game. Not since Teddy Roosevelt’s presidency has the sport faced such criticism and scrutiny. A hundred years ago football was killing men and schools were dropping the sport. Roosevelt became the driving force for reform, which saved football, for better or worse.

Politicians are weighing in again on football these days, and the sport is absorbing one blow after another to its reputation. Bo Jackson recently said he wouldn’t play football if he had to do it over again — because of the threat of debilitating injuries, especially those to the brain. Bo knows injuries. He had a hip replacement in the prime of his career. He also says he has bouts of forgetfulness.

Jackson is also among a growing number of players who say they wouldn’t let their sons play football, namely Adrian Peterson, Bart Scott, Mike Ditka, Harry Carson, Jermichael Finley, Kurt Warner, Drew Brees, Brett Favre, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw and Fran Tarkenton. When a guy like Ditka says this, you know the game has serious issues.

One study revealed that 50 percent of parents won’t let their kids play football.

This hasn’t helped the image of the game either: Many players are retiring now while in their athletic prime to avoid debilitating injuries even when it means giving up fame and wealth. Following a great rookie season with the 49ers in 2014, linebacker Chris Borland quit the game. Not only did he give up a promising career, he also had to return part of his $600,000 signing bonus and pass up more than $2 million in salary. He described it as a proactive move to preserve his health, specifically his brain. He told reporters he was reluctant even to watch the game anymore because of the violence.

Many others have walked away from the game in their prime — A.J. Tarpley, Husain Abdullah, Calvin Johnson, Patrick Willis, Anthony Davis, Jerod Mayo, Jason Worilds, Jake Locker, B.J. Raji.

Austin Collie was eventually forced to leave football because of concussions. Steve Young, Wayne Chrebet, Randall Gay and Al Toon all had their careers curtailed by concussions.

Concussions in football have been the subject of congressional hearings. Last year Will Smith played the lead role in “Concussion,” which chronicled a pathologist’s fight against the NFL and its effort to suppress research on brain degeneration in pro football players. Suicides by former players, most notably Junior Seau, have also been pinned on the lingering effects of playing football.

These are tough times for America’s favorite sport, and somewhere maybe Teddy Roosevelt is wondering what his efforts to save it have begotten.

