With Bush v. Gore, the Supreme Court ended the recount battle in Florida and confirmed George W. Bush’s victory in the 2000 election. The Gore camp felt the court’s ruling was badly and unfairly decided. That ruling, combined with their personal antipathy toward George W. Bush, justified them, as they saw it, in refusing to accept him as the legitimately elected president. Although there was no comparable legal asterisk on President Obama’s 2008 and 2012 elections, the anti factions regarded him with the same contempt Bush had received from his opponents.

Mr. Trump won the election according to governing law, but a huge percentage of the electorate finds him so distasteful that they refuse to acknowledge him as their president. Add to this Secretary Clinton’s nearly 3,000,000 popular vote majority, and her partisans easily feel vindicated in decrying the Trump victory.

Hyper-partisanship now divides our county; one of its most troubling implications is that since the second Clinton term, only half the country has had a president they acknowledged as their own. This situation promises to worsen under President Trump. His peccadilloes, braggadocio, bullying, inability to overlook a slight, and hubris have already stressed our country more than should be. He has also done very little to seek to unify the country.

In the modern era, FDR, Truman, Eisenhower and JFK were universally accepted as president. However, beginning with Lyndon Johnson, the presidency has been more or less under assault. Although he enacted a suite of progressive legislation that liberals could only dream of, in civil rights, Medicare and a host of War on Poverty measures, LBJ lost the support of his own party over the war in Vietnam.

Richard Nixon misspent his brilliance on a tawdry coverup, justifying his enemies’ hatred and embarrassing his supporters. In my mind, Nixon ignited the fire of division that burns among us yet today. For the most part, it went dormant during the single terms of the Ford, Carter and Bush I presidencies. It flickered back to life to an extent during the Reagan years, although he was far too genial to enkindle animosity at a Nixonian level. Bill Clinton enjoyed fairly general support until his impeachment scandal; but America then went to war with itself — Democrat against Republican, Republican against Democrat. The tragedies of 9/11 obscured partisan lines for a year or so and reminded us of what a united, humble America is capable of. And we enjoyed a short-lived coming together during the offensive victory in Iraq. Otherwise we have been steeped in acrid, corrosive and highly unproductive division.

The presidents themselves must own much of the responsibility for their not being accepted by so many. Bush II’s hubris, Obama’s distance and refusal to work with the Republican Congress, and Clinton’s unrepentant immorality and dissembling all steadily eroded public trust. If Mr. Trump actually governs by threats and stream-of-consciousness Tweeting, there is little hope he can unify our fractured nation.

Nonetheless, make no mistake, our nation suffers from this disunity. We would enjoy far greater national success if we would unite behind our president in his worthy ideas and best intentions.

Famed primate scientist Jane Goodall said, “Chimps cannot tell us anything about peaceful relations, because chimps have only different degrees of hostility between communities.”

Chimpanzee-like, we nurse high degrees of mutual hostility and reject any president not of our tribe — not his policies only — but his very legitimacy as president. That hostility has corroded our republic. Indeed, it may even be that the many years of acidic opposition to President Bush on the one hand and President Obama on the other contributed in part to the bitter feelings that fueled the Trump phenomenon. Nature will exact a price for disunity. I strongly agree with that unknown person who said that contention is wrong, even when you’re right!

This does not mean we must abandon our principles, moral or political. In America’s public square there is plenty of room for good-faith differences and vigorous disagreement, for robust debate and sharing of ideas. But there is no need for more vitriol, more personal animosity and blind tribalism. Mr. Trump may well continue to pull at our political fabric, but only we citizens can actually let it be rent.