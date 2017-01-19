SALT LAKE CITY — Megan Marsden, Utah’s co-head gymnastics coach who loves an underdog, dubs gymnast Macey Roberts a “Rudy” of sorts. That’s because Roberts didn’t come to Utah as a high-level recruit like many of her teammates.

Instead, Roberts took a different route that included competing at the University of Maryland her freshman season.

Roberts is only the second transfer in the 42-year history of Utah gymnastics, leaving her a trivia answer along with the Red Rocks’ only other transfer, Linda Elstun-Wood (1987 from Oklahoma State).

The Tennessee native is making a splash at Utah, performing a floor routine both home and road fans applaud while garnering a 9.85 and 9.825 in her first two meets.

“Macey’s routine is a lot of fun, and didn’t need a lot of changes when she came to us,” said Marsden. “She’s just a great performer to watch, and is a good gymnast.”

Part of what makes Roberts a find for Utah is her adaptability. She adapted to driving long distances for training — two hours to Atlanta when she was younger. That was before her coach suggested her mom, Wendy, open a gym in Tennessee. Mom did just that and then hired coaches to train the athletes.

Roberts has also adapted to not only a new team and training regime but also a new campus — the good news is she was able to stick with Kinesiology as a major. Roberts confesses, with a smile, that the only thing she hasn’t fully adapted to at Utah is the altitude.

“You can definitely tell the difference when you are done with a routine,” laughs Roberts.

Roberts admits the altitude, combined with an advanced training plan, made for a tough transition from Maryland, a team not currently ranked in the top 25. But overall, things seem to be going well.

“I don’t think she had conditioned like we do here,” said Marsden. “She’s done a good job.”

It’s not like Roberts wasn’t in good condition, it’s just that Utah remains in the top tier of programs because it has high expectations.

The conditioning change has helped Roberts given her specialties are vault and floor, which are considered the power events. It’s these specialties that helped connect the sophomore and Utah after the Red Rocks had an opening at the end of last year when Samantha Partyka retired.

“When Sam retired, we had to look at our roster and see where we needed the most help. What came up were the power events — vault and floor,” said Marsden. “Macey is a good fit — she works hard, has fun and is helping this team.”

Roberts competed in the two events while at Maryland, and then after deciding to transfer wanted to find a team where her events fit. Utah had been on Roberts' radar before, and it helped that Roberts' club coach knew Utah’s other co-head coach Tom Farden.

“When I came out for a visit last year to Utah, I fell in love with the school, the area and the coaches,” said Roberts.

Now, a new chapter in Roberts' gymnastics career is one where she’s excited to experience more success on the team side. She found it on the individual level last year, qualifying for the NCAA Regionals on floor.

“As an individual, there were three of us who made it so you only had two teammates to cheer you on and experience it with you,” Roberts said. “Now, I get a chance to do it with my entire team.”

Even with the move, Roberts knew there was a possibility she wouldn’t break into a lineup on a competitive team like Utah.

“It’s two different spectrums, but being in a lineup and performing in front of all the fans at Utah is really amazing. No words can describe it.”

For Roberts, the move has been positive. She’s enjoying her teammates, who are equally enjoying her, and she’s making waves with her floor routine. The Tennessee farm girl admits she's found a home at Utah, surrounded by the "unreal" mountains and great people.

Up next

Fifth-ranked Utah hosts a quad meet with No. 7 Denver, No. 15 Boise State and Illinois-Chicago this Friday at 7 p.m. in the Huntsman Center.