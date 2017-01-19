SALT LAKE CITY — Three Utahns were among the hundreds of nonviolent drug offenders whose prison sentences were commuted by President Barack Obama in his last week in office.

• Tonya Barney — Ivins, Washington County

Offense: Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Sentence: 204 months in prison; 10 years supervised release (June 10, 2010).

Commutation grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire Jan. 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug abuse treatment.

• David Andrew Mortensen — Salt Lake City

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Sentence: 240 months in prison; 60 months supervised release (Sept. 18, 2008).

Commutation grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire Jan. 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Kim Davis Beckstrom — Ogden

Offense: Distribution of methamphetamine.

Sentence: Life in prison (June 16, 2010).

Commutation grant: Prison sentence commuted to 240 months, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Obama granted 1,715 commutations during his eight years in office, the most of any president.