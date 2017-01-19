SALT LAKE CITY — Three Utahns were among the hundreds of nonviolent drug offenders whose prison sentences were commuted by President Barack Obama in his last week in office.
• Tonya Barney — Ivins, Washington County
Offense: Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Sentence: 204 months in prison; 10 years supervised release (June 10, 2010).
Commutation grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire Jan. 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug abuse treatment.
• David Andrew Mortensen — Salt Lake City
Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams of methamphetamine.
Sentence: 240 months in prison; 60 months supervised release (Sept. 18, 2008).
Commutation grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire Jan. 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.
• Kim Davis Beckstrom — OgdenComment on this story
Offense: Distribution of methamphetamine.
Sentence: Life in prison (June 16, 2010).
Commutation grant: Prison sentence commuted to 240 months, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.
Obama granted 1,715 commutations during his eight years in office, the most of any president.