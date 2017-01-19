PARK CITY — Robert Redford speculated on the effect of Donald Trump's election, the importance of documentary journalism and the future of the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday at the event's opening press conference.

Redford, the festival's president, said the work of Sundance will not be swayed by a change in leadership under President-elect Donald Trump after he is sworn in Friday, but he added that he believes Trump's election will "galvanize" Americans directly affected by his policies.

"I think there's going to be a movement" as a reaction to the new president's policies, he said, that will at least somewhat unite a deeply divided country.

As for any impact on the festival that promotes independent filmmaking, Redford doesn't see a big change ahead in its mode of operation.

"Presidents come and go, the pendulum swings. It swings back and forth, it always has and probably always will," he said. "If politics come up in the stories the filmmakers are telling, so be it, but we don't play advocacy."

Redford also wondered aloud about the future of Sundance Film Festival's relationship with Park City and the state of Utah.

"I think you can see the incredible (amount of) development that's going on here. … Are we going to be able to preserve a place for us in the city or not?" he speculated, while adding that his working relationship with city officials is positive. "The question is, with the amount of people and the growth that's going on, at some point there's going to be a clash."

Redford didn't go into much more detail, though Sundance Festival Director John Cooper called Park City a world leader in environmental stewardship, long known to be an issue close to Redford.

Redford, who produced and starred in the 1976 political blockbuster "All the President's Men," also reminisced about his involvement with that movie, which influenced him to "approach filmmaking as a journalist."

He said documentaries are becoming an increasingly relevant form of journalism through storytelling.

"Documentaries have become more and more important as the news media world has shrunk into more of a soundbite world," Redford said. "It gives you no time to contemplate, it's already moving on to the next event."

Redford, Cooper and others touched on several other topics pertaining to this year's festival, which officially opened Thursday and runs through Jan. 29.

