Weber State football head coach Jay Hill has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him on the Wildcat sidelines for the next five years.

“I’m very excited about the success of our team and the direction we are heading at Weber State,” Hill said. “The future is bright and my family and I love it here. I’m very appreciative of the Weber State administration for their support of me, our assistant coaches and our program. We can’t wait for the upcoming season.”

Hill has been the head coach for three seasons at Weber State and has led the Wildcats to back-to-back winning seasons. In 2016, Weber State finished 7-5 overall, was third in the Big Sky at 6-2 and advanced to the FCS Playoffs for the first time in seven years. The Wildcats also finished the season nationally ranked.

He has a career record of 15-20 in three seasons at WSU and is 13-11 in Big Sky games. Hill has coached two All-Americans at Weber State and has had 34 players earn Big Sky All-Conference honors.

“Jay has brought energy and excitement to our football program that has fueled greater support from our community and beyond,” said Jerry Bovee, Weber State director of athletics. “He and his staff are improving the football culture by bringing the type of student-athletes that win on the field and in the classroom. Jay and Sara and their family have made a home in Ogden and I’m thrilled to be able to continue working with him and his staff going forward.”

Paul Grua is the Director of Athletic Communications at Weber State University.