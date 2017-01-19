OGDEN — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Ogden Thursday.

About 11 a.m., a Ford Focus heading south near 1800 South Harrison Blvd. drifted into oncoming traffic and collided with a Chevy Tahoe going north, according to Ogden police. The Tahoe struck the passenger side door of Focus, according to police.

A 51-year-old woman in the passenger seat of the Focus was killed. The driver of the Focus was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Ogden police stated.

Two people in the Tahoe were not injured.

Names of those involved were not released pending notification of family members. What caused the Focus to go into oncoming traffic remained under investigation Thursday. Police say the roads were wet at the time of the crash and had some snow on them, but aren't sure if weather was the major contributing factor.