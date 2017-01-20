Patrick Fishburn was named the 2016 Utah Golf Association Men’s Player of the Year at the annual UGA awards dinner at Alpine Country Club on Wednesday night.

The BYU junior had a tremendous year that included victories in the Utah State Amateur and the Salt Lake City Amateur, the two major amateur events of the summer. He also won the Valley View and Birch Creek amateur tournaments and was low amateur at the Provo Open and Utah Open.

Kelsey Chugg won her third Women’s Player of the Year award after a fine season that included victories in the Mary Lou Baker Open and Winterchamps. Patrick Murphy, who won four events, was named Senior Player of the Year, while Sue Nyhus, winner of the Women’s Senior Amateur and Utah Women’s Four-Ball Championship, earned the Senior Women’s Player of the Year award.

Other honorees included Reed McGregor (Gold Club Award), Garey Chadwick (Volunteer of the Year Award), Denise Vilven (UWGA Lady Award), and Kim Anderson (Past Board Member Recognition).