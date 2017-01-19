Utah State track and field continues the indoor season at the Montana State Dual Meet Invitational on Friday, Jan. 20, in Bozeman, Montana. Utah State will be joined by Montana State, Montana and Idaho State in a dual-scoring team competition.

The men’s and women’s field events get underway at 3:30 p.m., while the track events start at 5:05 p.m. The meet wraps up at 8:45 p.m., with the men’s and women’s 1,600m relay.

Utah State veteran head coach Gregg Gensel looks forward to a dual meet where the Aggies will have their full team present.

“This is a scored meet, and we have every intention of doing the best we can up there, while trying to come out with a couple of wins,” said Gensel. “We pride ourselves on having a pretty complete team, so we’re looking to have some good performances out of every event group. That’s the way you win competitions is from across the board. It’s never just one individual or one group. It comes from scoring all across the board and we can do that.”

In last week’s action, sophomore Brenn Flint won the shot put at the Boise State-hosted Ed Jacoby Invitational by recording a personal-best mark of 14.65m, which ranks seventh all-time in school history.

On the men’s side, senior AJ Boully cruised through the first meet of the season as he won the 60m hurdles with a time of 7.99. Boully currently ranks second in the 60m hurdles in school history with a time of 7.96.

Fans can follow the action at the Montana State Dual Meet Invitational live on eversport.tv.

