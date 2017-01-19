WEST BOUNTIFUL — The city is offering two, seven-week Community Emergency Response Team courses for residents beginning Wednesday, Feb. 8, and Thursday, Feb. 9.

The classes, which will run concurrently to allow some scheduling flexibility, will be held at Fire Station 81, 255 S. 100 West, Bountiful, beginning at 6:30 p.m. both evenings.

The cost is $40 and includes instruction, training materials, a CERT handbook, a hard hat, vest and more. For more information, contact the city at 801-292-4486.