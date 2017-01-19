Sometimes the best piece of advice comes from someone else.

That was the message that venture capitalists David Fialkow, the managing partner of General Catalysts, and Jim Swartz, the founding partner of Accel Partners, gave when they spoke with Qualtrics CEO Ryan Smith at the Silicon Slopes tech summit.

VC's J Swartz & D Falkow have @RyanQualtrics & all of #ssts17 on the edge of their seats talking about Icarus film pic.twitter.com/pJZzH1sOUz — Tom McConnon (@tmcconnon) January 19, 2017

Swartz and Fialkow came to the Salt Lake Valley this week for two reasons — the Silicon Slopes summit and the Sundance Film Festival. In fact, both invested money into the documentary "Icarus," about the Russian Olympic doping fiasco from the last few competitions.

Both investors told Smith what they felt were the keys to success in any form of business, whether you're trying your hand at investing or building your own startup.

1. Always cooperate

Swartz said one of the best styles of leadership he's seen in a business is called a "flat partnership." He specifically mentioned a team of five that he overseas, all of whom make decisions together.

Sometimes, the five people won't agree on everything. But the partners are encouraged to challenge each other and relay comments, concerns and criticisms as openly as possible.

This style breeds cooperation, he said. Sometimes people will champion their own ideas, which goes against the partners' wishes, creating problems. They learn from those mistakes later on, though.

"If it works, good. You can do it again. If it doesn't work, you don't have as strong of a position as you did before," he said.

Success comes from building a strong business, he said.

"Do things with people that you love and start something you both love to do." - David Fialkow, General Catalyst @siliconslopes #ssts17 pic.twitter.com/CkmvCjfGTe — Ben Peck (@benpeck) January 19, 2017

2. Be passionate

Passion can drive a business forward, too, according to Fialkow. Individuals who have one great idea and a strong vision can help lead a company forward. This person, because of their passion and love for an idea, will bring people together to help build upon that vision.

"One person who can be creative and dynamic can pull the company together," he said.

3. Find ways to continue the grind

Smith marveled at Swartz and Fialkow for their ability to still "grind" everyday in the workplace, even though they're successful enough to retire. He said that's the case for a lot of startup leaders, like himself. They chase this dream, and when they finally catch it, they're unsure about what to do next.

But Swartz said it's hard to give up on "the grind" because you learn more as you get older, which allows you to make better decisions. Life never gets static, he said.

Fialkow said that there comes a point where everything blends together in your life, which also makes it hard to leave the industry. He said that he and Swartz want to tell stories, which pushed them toward investing in movies, keeping them in work.

4. Be curious and always ask questions

Fialkow reiterated throughout the presentation the need to be curious. He said it's important to find the right people to surround yourself with because they will help you learn.

“Mentorship that can come out of a group like this is what transforms a community” David Fialkow on leaders of Silicon Slopes. #SSTS17 pic.twitter.com/UVcdBAQqBX — Silicon Slopes (@siliconslopes) January 19, 2017

It's always good to hire someone who knows more than you. One of his favorite moments with his co-workers is when they ask, "Please explain," because those workers are willing to learn more.

Swartz agreed. He said it's important to surround yourself with people you respect and know what you're working on.