SALT LAKE CITY — After two years at the Golf Club at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi, the Web.com Tour's Utah Championship will be moving to Oakridge Country Club in Farmington this summer.

The announcement came Thursday morning from the Web.com Tour in conjunction with the Utah Sports Commission, which has been the main sponsor of the event for several years.

In addition to the change in venue, the tournament dates have been moved up to July 10-16 after being held in late July the last couple of years. The purse will be increased to $700,000 with the winner receiving $126,000.

“We have been fortunate to have had several of Utah's finest golf courses host the Utah Championship over the years, and look forward to having Oakridge Country Club host the 2017 event showcasing another great Utah community," said Jeff Robbins, president and CEO of the Utah Sports Commission.”

The tournament, which celebrated its 25th year in 2016, has had three host venues since 1990, including Riverside Country Club, Willow Creek Country Club and Thanksgiving Point, which hosted the event the last two years. Zions Bank will continue to be the presenting sponsor.

“We are grateful for the time and effort each course put into hosting this event, and are excited for what the future will hold as we transition to Oakridge this year,” said Web.com Tour president Dan Glod. “The Utah Championship has long been one of our most popular stops, and today’s announcement allows us to increase the purse for our membership while continuing to solidify the tournament’s charitable and community-driven footprint in the greater Salt Lake City area.”