OGDEN — A man accused of shooting and killing a man who had allegedly disrespected his co-worker's sister said he "did it for (her)," according to charging documents.

Jonathan Francisco Delgado, 23, of South Ogden, was charged Jan. 5 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony. Several search warrants outlining details of the case were unsealed Thursday.

Delgado is accused of shooting and killing Steven Snider, 37, near 26th Street and Adams Avenue.

On Dec. 30, Delgado and a co-worker drove to a house after work and "consumed hard liquor until Delgado began to create a disturbance," charges state. They left and went to the co-worker's apartment. Once there, Delgado asked if the co-worker could get any meth, according to charging documents.

While smoking meth, Snider showed up. Snider and the co-worker got into a fight "because he accused (Snider) of sending disrespectful text messages" to his sister, charges state.

Snider ran out of the apartment, tripped and fell to the ground. The co-worker took off his shirt that had been ripped and began slapping Snider with it, according to charging documents.

"(The co-worker) said he whipped Snider with his shirt and at the same time (he) said he heard a shot ring out," according to one of the warrants.

After Delgado shot Snider, he hid the gun in the toilet tank in one apartment and started taking a shower in another apartment, according to court records.

Immediately following the shooting, the sister of the co-worker who had allegedly been disrespected called her brother, but Delgado answered the phone.

"Delgado told (her) that he shot (Snider) and that he did it for (her)," charges state.

An Ogden police officer who was conducting an unrelated traffic stop nearby heard the gunshot. He found Snider on the ground and pulled him to a safe area. Snider died as a result of his injuries.

A SWAT team was called to surround the apartment complex. Delgado surrendered without further incident after about four hours.