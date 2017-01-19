SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Supreme Court could discuss a request Thursday from the polygamous family from TV's "Sister Wives" to hear their case for legalizing polygamy.

High court action on the family's appeal could come as early as Monday following the conference Thursday at which the justices considered adding new cases to their calendar and rejected most pending appeals.

The Supreme Court is on a pace to hear fewer than 1 percent of the 7,500 appeals it is likely to consider this term.

Kody Brown and his four wives want a review of an appeals court's decision that upheld a unique provision of Utah's polygamy law that bans cohabitation with other partners even if the man is legally married to just one woman.

The ruling overturned a 2013 legal victory for the Browns from a lower court.

The family now lives in Las Vegas.