ZION NATIONAL PARK — A scenic drive at Zion National Park reopened Thursday after crews using fire hoses removed massive boulders that tumbled onto the road nearly a week ago, park officials said.

The Jan. 13 slide covered both lanes of Zion Scenic Drive with about 200 tons of boulders and debris that stretched about four car lengths. No one was hurt, but officials shut down 2 miles of the road north of Zion Lodge.

Crews used fire hoses aimed at the base of the rocks to help clear the slide. The new technique caused less damage to wildlife and the natural surroundings than the usual blasting.