TAYLORSVILLE â€” The City Council and Public Safety Committee are spearheading a radon testing program in the city.

Radon gas, the second-leading cause of lung cancer in Utah, is a naturally occurring, invisible and odorless gas that can enter homes through cracks in the basement floor or from well water. As modern homes have become better insulated, radon gas levels have become more concentrated and a greater health risk.

For a limited time, radon test kits will be offered to Taylorsville residents for $4.50 at City Hall, 2600 W. Taylorsville Blvd.

The price of the kit includes shipping to a lab, a lab analysis and test results sent directly to residentsâ€™ homes.