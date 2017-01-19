JENSEN, Uintah County — December visitation numbers for Dinosaur National Monument showed a 13.8 percent increase for the month over 2015 statistics, with the year ending with an overall increase over 2015, according to the National Park Service.

On Dec. 31, recreational visits for the year tallied a total of 304,314 — a 4.3 percent increase over the 2015 annual visitation of 291,798.

The first four months of 2016 showed a decrease in visitation over 2015, most likely due to more typical winter conditions than the previous year. Attendance between May and December all showed increases over the previous year. The 4.3 percent increase in visitation was on top of a 16 percent increase that occurred in 2015.

Visitation statistics are calculated by using a combination of visitor center numbers, trail counters, the number of wheeled vehicles entering the park gates and a person-per-vehicle multiplier.