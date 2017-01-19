CEDAR CITY — The Bureau of Land Management’s Color Country District is seeking public comment on environmental assessments analyzing a plan to offer 23 parcels covering nearly 28,500 acres in the Richfield and St. George areas at a June oil and gas lease sale.

Information about the proposed parcels is included in the proposals, which are available for review and comment on the BLM website, www.blm.gov.

Hard copies of the assessments can be obtained in person at the St. George field office or the Richfield office.

The public review and comment period closes at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. The most useful comments are those that identify issues relevant to the proposed action or contain new technical or scientific information, officials said. The public is asked to reference the “June 2017 Oil and Gas Lease Sale” when submitting comments.

Written comments should be mailed or emailed to: BLM St. George field office, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George, UT 84790; utsgmail@blm.gov; or BLM Richfield field office, 150 E. 900 North, Richfield, UT 84701; utrfmail@blm.gov.