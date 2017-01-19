New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Uto Nigeria Ibiono District. The Uyo Nigeria Ibiono Stake, which consists of the Enen-Atai, Ibiono 1st, Ibiono 2nd, Idoro, Ikot Ekpene Road, Itam 2nd, Nkwot, Okoita and Use Ikot Amama branches and the Itam 1st ward, was created by Elder Marcus B. Nash, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, an Area Seventy.

A new stake has been created from the Annadale Virginia, Ashburn Virgina, McLean Virginia, Mount Vernon Virginia Silver Springs Maryland and Washington D.C. stakes. The Washington D.C. YSA Stake, which consists of the North America Northeast Area and the Braddock YSA, Colonial YSA 1st, Colonial YSA 2nd, Glenn Dale YSA, Langley YSA, Shenandoah YSA and Washington D.C. YSA 2nd wards, was created by Elder Anthony D. Perkins, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Kevin E. Calderwood, an Area Seventy.

UYO NIGERIA IBIONO STAKE: (Dec. 4, 2016) President — Eteobong Edet Inyon, 38, self-employed; wife, Peace Eteobong Umott Inyon. Counselors — Idorenyin Eyibio Bassey Okon, 41, senior accountant, LDS Church; wife, Aniekan Patrick Bassey Akpan. Idorenyin Okon Akpan, 35, self-employed; wife, Janet Moses Anwana.

WASHINGTON D.C. YSA STAKE: (Dec. 4, 2016) President — Frederick Waynes Janzen, 54, executive trainer, Amazon Web Services; wife, Cheryl Richards Janzen. Counselors — Bradley Hugh Colton, 58, global procurement, Marriott International; wife, Melanie Farrell Colton. John Michael Gibbons, 63, senior manager, Boeing; wife, Linda Joy Rogers Gibbons.

REORGANIZED STAKES

EDMONTON ALBERTA RIVERBEND STAKE: (Nov. 20, 2016) President — Jamie Calvin Johnson, 40, lawyer; succeeding Melvin Wong; wife, Erin Kay Johnson. Counselors — Darren Ka-Wai Wong, 40, senior IT project manager, Telus; wife, Minn Va Nia Chau Wong. David Jonathan Coombs, 48, lawyer; wife, Christy Gean Galloy Coombs.

FORTALEZA BRAZIL MESSEJANA STAKE: (Nov. 20, 2016) President — Frederick Kristofferson de Andrade Pouchain, 36, account analyst; succeeding Annysteyne Maia Chaves; wife, Tamara Daisy de Olivera Lemos Pouchain. Counselors — Lindon Johnson Rodrigues de Sousa, 46, teacher; wife, Michelle dos Santos Rodrigues. Elias da Silva Santos, 35, technical consultant; wife, Chrissiane Menezes da Silva Santos.

GUARENAS VENEZUELA STAKE: (Nov. 27, 2016) President — Ronald Alexis Sojo Diaz, 37, finance analyst; succeeding Antonio J. Santafé Diaz; wife, Barbara Quintero Ortiz. Counselors — Raul Eduardo Perez Quiroz, 38, sales executive, Inteligensia; wife, Rosmery Tahina Mavarez Gonzalez. Braily Ramon Amarista Moya, 38, business owner; wife, Yebexy del Carmen Villarroel Smitter.

LIMA PERU LAS PALMERAS STAKE: (Nov. 20, 2016) President — Julio Cesar Gutierrez Barzola, 45, regional director, Seminaries and Institutes; succeeding Luis Galvez Acevedo; wife, Jessica Dolores Elizabeth Jodano Aguirre. Counselors — Nelson Fidel Pizarro Quiñones, 44, policeman; wife, Silvia Andree Avalos Pino. Oscar Raul Burga Huapaya, 40, optometrist, Opticentro; wife, Maria Consuelo Maldonado Vasquez.

PAPEETE TAHITI STAKE: (Nov. 13, 2016) President — Bruno Heipua Ercoli, 42, business owner; succeeding Bryson A. Hapairai; wife, Leila Anoi Lissant Ercoli. Counselors — Eddy Johnston, 53, bank teller; wife, Soraya Merirani Teuri. Yan Emile Morton Arii Hau Faatura Hunter, 50, entrepreneurship consultant; wife, Leila Tania Ynam.

REXBURG IDAHO YSA 2ND STAKE: (Nov. 13, 2016) President — Richard Collins Dyer, 53, tax director, Melaleuca Inc.; succeeding Gary L. Marshall; wife, Erin Laureen Smith Dyer. Counselors — Fernando Rodrigo Castro, 53, full-time faculty, BYU-Idaho; wife, Nora del Carmen Mendez Castro. Michael Brent Shirley, 46, sales representative, AstraZeneca Pharmeceuticals; wife, Hilary Beth Kissell Shirley.

SELAH WASHINGTON STAKE: (Nov. 20, 2016) President — Bennett Carter Packard, 45, dentist; succeeding Bruce J. Grow; wife, Jennifer Fay Homer Packard. Counselors — Gerald Lee Byers, 58, manager, Johnson Food; wife, Carri Lynn Roguemore Byers. Ronald Jesse Gibb, 60, farmer; wife, Susan Fay Howell Gibb.

ST. GEORGE UTAH LITTLE VALLEY STAKE: (Nov. 6, 2016) President — Michael Allen Thompson, 51, area director, Seminaries and Institues; succeeding Jeffrey R. Ricks; wife, Kimberly Jannette Knudsen Thompson. Counselors — Paul Steven Broadhead, 52, southern division administrator, Revere Health; wife, Darla LeAnne Willden Broadhead. Bradley Gene Simister, 41, orthodontist; wife, Sondra Elizabeth Jacobsen Simister.

SYRACUSE UTAH BLUFF STAKE: (Nov. 6, 2016) President — Gary Lynn Westbroek, 56, special organizational effectiveness consultant, Intermountain Health Care; succeeding Dale S. Cook; wife, Tamara Coombs Westbroek. Counselors — John Thomas Hawker, 51, area sales manager, Medtronic; wife, Sheri Lynn Sorensen Hawker. Justin Hayes Metcalfe, 40, insurance agent; wife, Staci Amanda Smith Metcalfe.

SYRACUSE UTAH LAKE VIEW YSA STAKE: (Nov. 13, 2016) President — Elmer Coy Bowman, 46, area director Davis North, Seminaries and Institutes; succeeding Robert W. Ferrell; wife, Stephanie Gale Bowman. Counselors — Trent Michael Hadley, 42, director of temple support, LDS Church; wife, Amy Ann Green Hadley. Reo Shane Stewart, 49, senior financial officer, Deseret Mutual; wife, Vicki Charlene Merrill Stewart.

THATCHER ARIZONA STAKE: (Oct. 16, 2016) President — Todd Durand Haynie, 46, marketing director, Eastern Arizona College; succeeding Brian J. Kartchner; wife, Shalay Ison Haynie. Counselors — Jonathan Jay Sanders, 49, director of imaging, Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center; wife, Marsha Nicholls Sanders. Thomas Arthur Nicholas, 37, assistant public works director, Town of Thatcher; wife, Rachel Marie Allen Nicholas.