Among the things to do this week are the Sundance Film Festival, MLK Day of Service, several concerts, an art class for families, "Man of La Mancha" and the Salt Lake Gallery Stroll.
Salt Lake Gallery Stroll
Jan. 20, 6-9 p.m., Downtown Salt Lake City, free (gallerystroll.org)
Anna Wilson and Monty Powell
Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $12 for general, $10 for seniors, $8 for students (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)
"I Was a Stranger"
Brevitas and Lux Singers, Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 946 S. 200 East, free, donations encouraged (brevitaschoir.com/performances)
Sundance Salt Lake Film Cafe
Jan. 20-21, 8:30 p.m.; Jan. 22, 6:30 p.m.; Jan. 23-28, 8:30 p.m, Sicilia Pizza Kitchen, 35 W. Broadway, free (sundance.org/festivals/sun dance-film-festival/attend)
MLK Day of Service
Jan. 21, 8:45 a.m.-noon, various sites throughout Salt Lake County, free (diversity.utah.edu/mlk)
Third Saturday for Families: Woven Rugs
Jan. 21, 1-4 p.m., Sorenson Arts and Education Complex, U., free (801-581-3580 or umfa.utah .edu)
“Man of La Mancha”
Utah Opera, Jan. 21-29 dates and times vary; family matinee, Jan. 30, 2 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $21-$110 (801-355-2787 or utahopera.org)
Sundance Film Festival
through Jan. 29, Park City, Sundance Mountain Resort and Salt Lake locations (sundance.org)