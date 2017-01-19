SALT LAKE CITY — President-elect Donald Trump must unify Republicans and Democrats around a couple of big goals during his first year in office to gain Americans' trust, former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. said Thursday.

Huntsman identified those issues as fixing taxes, improving immigration — not with a wall — and settling down the four civil wars in the Middle East. He said the new president doesn't need to solve those problems but at least show progress.

"He’ll probably have a so-called honeymoon period, which used to be two years, now it’s six months, maybe 100 days, to make the system work and then the political goodwill is gone, and then you’re in a bad place," he told the KSL and Deseret News editorial boards.

A 2012 Republican presidential candidate, Huntsman backed Trump's run for the White House, though he called for Vice President-elect Mike Pence to lead the ticket after the billionaire businessman's vulgar comments about women came to light in an "Access Hollywood" video.

Americans will find out over the next six months whether Trump can build winning coalitions to move the needle in a couple areas, Huntsman said.

"I want to reserve judgment because he's talked about doing some of the right things, and now he's got to go from the private sector environment to the public sector. They're both very, very different things," he said.

Huntsman said he has been part of groups, including the No Labels organization that he co-leads, that have made recommendations to Trump on those and other issues. No Labels includes Republicans, Democrats and independents focused on problem-solving in politics.

Bipartisan solutions are possible in tax and health care reform, while immigration and filling the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy will be divisive, he said.

Huntsman said he doesn't have a role in a Trump administration nor does he want one.

"But if asked, I would salute," said Huntsman, who served as U.S. ambassador to China in the Obama administration.

Huntsman, who recently moved back to Utah, has expressed interest in running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah. Hatch has not made it clear whether he would run for an eighth term in 2018. Huntsman said he's not prepared to say yes or no before Hatch makes a decision.

Another bid for president isn't in the cards, Huntsman said, noting "I've tried that."

"To run for president, you have to be a good entertainer. It's theatrics at its best and worst," he said.

Huntsman also said he wouldn't run for Utah governor again, saying "you can never redo what you did."