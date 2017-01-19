Your protein bar may soon have crickets in it.

Science researchers from Brigham Young University are looking into how some insects, such as crickets, impact our bodies, and whether people will eat them.

Researcher Laura Jefferies, who leads the project, has already experimented with the idea, throwing crushed-up cricket powder — yes, it's a thing — into protein bars. She and a Utah company are giving the bars to students to gauge their reactions.

Sounds gross, right?

Well, student Fred Bassett said he's on board.

“By themselves they taste kind of earthy, but when you eat them with other things they don’t necessarily have their own flavor,” he said, according to a press release from BYU. “I’ve had them chocolate-covered and the taste and texture is a lot like a Kit Kat bar.”

According to Jeffries, however, "Most people don’t want to eat a whole cricket.”

You can read more about the study here. It will be published in the journal Food Quality & Preference.

You can also watch the video below for more.