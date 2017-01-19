Mormon values and liberalism may have "saved" Utah.
Politico's Colin Woodard published a piece this week that looked at how Mormon values and liberal ideals have helped grow the Beehive State over the years. He wrote that the government put the decision-making into the hands of the people, who preferred collaborative efforts.
The piece is more than 5,000 words, so we've broken down some of the highlights below. You can read the entire piece here.
- Efforts to save Utah were run "by a bipartisan alliance of business, industrial, religious, political and civic leaders, working from plans crowd-sourced from tens of thousands of Utah citizens..."
- Water use has been cut and air emissions halved.
- Close to 300 square miles of land have also been saved from development.
- Despite growth in overall population, vehicle travel decreased because of TRAX system.
- Utah's desire to save its land isn't surprising since it's rich with religious heritage, state parks and national monuments.
- Brigham Young helped plan for the state's development. His beliefs about urban constructs are still held today.
- “Utah is a culture of planners and I think that may in some way even be mystical," said former Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt.
- Utah population growth will continue, presenting challenges for state leaders and the community.
- Read the entire article at Politico.