WASHINGTON — The Mormon Tabernacle Choir couldn't possibly be more prominent on the program for the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States.

The choir will be the fulcrum between the oaths of office for President-elect Donald Trump and Vice president-elect Mike Pence.

Pence will take the vice presidential oath of office first, using the Reagan family Bible, with the oath administered by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Then the choir will sing "America, the Beautiful," accompanied by the Marine Band known as The President's Own.

Then Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the presidential oath of office to Trump. Trump then will deliver his inaugural address.

The rest of the program includes readings, invocations and benedictions by religious leaders — Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Catholic archbishop of New York; the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference; Pastor Paula White-Cain of the New Destiny Christian Center; Rabbi Marvin Hier of the Simon Wiesenthal Center; the Rev. Franklin Graham of the Billy Graham Evagelistic Organization; and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson of Great Faith Ministries International.

