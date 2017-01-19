SALT LAKE CITY — League of Cities and Towns Director Ken Bullock resigned Wednesday, the day before an audit says he improperly charged about $57,000 to the taxpayer-funded group's credit card for personal purposes and racked up about $130,000 in questionable charges due to lack of receipts.

Utah State Auditor John Dougall's office also concluded that Bullock failed to take corrective action against the league's former director of administrative services, Michelle Reilly, who the audit says embezzled the league's funds by charging more than $26,000 in personal expenses to the group's credit card, as well as more than $57,000 in "questionable" purchases due to lack of receipts.

Those charges include thousands in purchases for spa services, lingerie, iTunes, dining, liquor, travel, flowers and parking tickets, the audit states.

On the last day of her employment, the audit said Reilly also spent 219,800 of the league's AMEX points — valued at nearly $1,500 — to book personal travel.

Dougall's office has recommended a criminal investigation into Reilly for potential misuse of public funds, corrective action against Bullock, and an overhaul of the league's policies.

Kaysville Mayor Steve Hiatt, president of the league, confirmed Thursday that Bullock resigned and that the board will be making criminal investigators aware of Reilly's alleged embezzlement.

"The Utah League of Cities and Towns board is committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure the integrity and professionalism of the (league)," the mayor wrote in an email to league members prior to the audit's release.

"The board has already enacted many policy amendments that correct the management shortfalls identified in this audit. The board is steadfast in its commitment to reassure our partners and membership that these types of unfortunate events never take place again."

Before Reilly resigned in August, she reimbursed the League of Cities and Towns of nearly $5,000 for purchases made between July 2015 and July 2016. But the audit's findings date back to May 2012 through September 2016.

During the same time period, the audit says Bullock reimbursed the league for nearly $46,000 for personal travel expenses but failed to fully reimburse the $57,000 total, "likely due to poor record keeping," the audit concluded.

During interviews with auditors, Bullock said he used league funds to watch his son play college basketball for Stanford University, but at the end of his son's season, he would go through his credit card statements and identify personal charges and then reimburse them, according to the audit.

"This method of reimbursement resulted in loans from (the league to Bullock) for up to six months," the report concluded.

The audit recommends the league's board ask Reilly and Bullock to repay all unreimbursed personal charges. In a letter responding to the audit's findings, the leagues' board said it will pursue repayment from both Reilly and Bullock, but "does not believe (Bullock) had any criminal intent to defraud" the league.

"There is no excuse fo the lax manners in which these items were handled by the former CFO and executive director," the letter states. "The board concurs that personal accountability is critical for the success of any entity, especially one charged with the responsibility of managing public funds."

Reilly had "a four- to five-year history of very poor performance," the audit adds, yet Bullock failed to take adequate corrective action against her, despite knowing about her "significant performance failings."

For example, the audit says Reilly repeatedly sent late payments and incurred additional costs — including nearly $20,000 for eight late pension payments to the Utah Retirement Systems, more than $7,000 for 79 late credit card payments, and nearly $5,000 in three late payroll tax payments.

Reilly also failed to maintain adequate supporting documents for the league's credit card payments, with more than $722,000, or 85 percent, of the league's AMEX credit card charges from May 2012 to September 2016 lacking adequate documentation, the audit found.

Additionally, the report says Reilly initiated payments to herself and other employees from the league's flexible spending account without adequate documentation or in some cases without any documentation.

Bullock was aware of Reilly's poor performance — performing a "cursory" review of credit card statements and failing to identify improper purchases — but "placed the interests" of Reilly above the league's by not taking any action, according to the audit.

It also says the league's board failed to provide adequate oversight and was "overly deferential" to Bullock due to an apparent "lack of understanding by board members of their role and lack of understanding" of the league's structure as an interlocal governmental entity.

"Although the board treasurer was assigned to review and approve various expenditures, those reviews were inadequate," the report states.

In its response to the audit, the board said it will "recommit to its responsibility to function as a government body and not act in a purely ceremonial role."

The board's treasurer, Midvale Mayor JoAnn Seghini, resigned from her role on the league's board effective Wednesday, Hiatt said.

"She was very gracious and felt that it would be a good time for the league to have a fresh start," Hiatt said, adding that the board appointed Herriman Mayor Carmen Freeman as the interim treasurer before the board appoints a long-term treasurer at its next meeting in February.

The board has also enacted other policy changes, including a "reimbursement only" program to eliminate all but one league credit card, and a comprehensive update of its policies and procedures on Dec. 9.

"We believe these amendments, along with a restructuring of management and reiteration of board responsibilities, will appropriately address these concerns and commit to revisiting these policies on an annual basis," the board said.

The Utah League of Cities and Towns is mostly funded by contributions from member cities to lobby on their behalf, train staff and conduct research.

Bullock could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.