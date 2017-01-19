Had the Washington State Cougars known what was ahead of them prior to their matchup with Utah, they might not have even stepped foot on the hardwood. Coming off a narrow defeat to fourth-ranked UCLA last weekend, the Utes hit the floor with a fury.

“We just had a demeanor to where you just want to kill somebody, just go out and give it everything you’ve got,” said senior guard Lorenzo Bonam.

In the wake of an 88-47 Utah blowout, it appeared that the Utes left little behind.

Why the Utes won

The Utes won by dominating nearly every aspect of the ballgame. Kyle Kuzma led the team in scoring with 19 points and completed a double-double by snagging 11 rebounds. Bonam contributed 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting with a pair of triples.

As a team, the Utes shot over 50 percent from the field, nearly 50 percent from beyond the arc, out-rebounded the Cougars 45-26, and held them to shooting a miserable 32.8 percent from the field and just 11.1 percent from 3-point range.

The turning point

“The key for us is how we come out in our next game,” Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak said as Wednesday’s contest at Washington State approached.

The game was briefly tied at 2-2 before the Utes made their move, reeling off a 9-0 run while holding the Cougars scoreless for over three minutes.

From there, it was all Utah as the Utes built a 19-point halftime lead and then a 41-point lead with 1:07 left in the second half.

What it means

Beyond any conference and NCAA Tournament implications, the strong outing by the Utes revealed a team that can respond to adversity. Not only were the Utes coming off of an emotional loss to a top-tier UCLA squad, but they were without big man David Collette, who stayed home due to concussion protocol.

The Utes will face a much more difficult opponent in Washington on Saturday and have plenty of momentum going into the contest.

Unsung hero

Senior wingman Gabe Bealer had 10 points off the bench on 4-of-6 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers made. He also grabbed seven rebounds and committed zero turnovers in 16 minutes of action.

Grading the performances

Utah: A-

If there is a knock against the Utes' performance, it's the free-throw shooting. Utah shot a poor 14 for 23, good for 60.9 percent from the charity stripe. Other than that, it was a dominant outing.

Washington State: D

Forward Josh Hawkinson finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds. He and teammate Malachi Flynn, who had 14 points, were the lone bright spots in a abysmal game by Washington State.

Three telling stats

Playing without starting big man Collette, the Utes still managed to clean the glass with great efficiency, out-rebounding the Cougars 45-26.

The Cougars shot and missed just one free-throw attempt in the first half.

Washington State's bench players scored just four points, compared to 39 by the Utes.

Up next

The Utes (13-5, 4-2) will remain in the Evergreen State to play Washington on Saturday.