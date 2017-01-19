PULLMAN, Wash. — As far as the so-called “million dollar question” was concerned, the Utah Utes struck gold Wednesday night. An 88-47 win at Washington State settled the debate as to which direction they were headed after a one-point loss to fourth-ranked UCLA last Saturday.

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak addressed the bounce back by noting it was one of those points, a moment of truth if you will, in a season.

Besides the challenge of battling any hangover from the battle with the Bruins, the Utes also took the court without starting big man David Collette. He didn’t make the trip while going through concussion protocol from a previous injury that resurfaced.

Even so, Utah didn’t play like it was shorthanded against the Cougars. The Utes never trailed in a game during which 13 players saw action. Ten guys grabbed rebounds, nine scored, five were credited with assists, four made steals and three blocked shots.

Krystkowiak was especially pleased with the growth the Utes showed after a few mistakes proved costly against UCLA. Utah committed just nine turnovers against Washington State and kept the throttle down for the most part.

“That’s part of it,” Krystkowiak said. “Just the consistency of staying in the next play, regardless of what the score is.”

Team captains Lorenzo Bonam and Kyle Kuzma received praise for setting the tone in practice and at the shootaround. They followed it up by leading the Utes to victory at Beasley Coliseum.

Kuzma finished with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Bonam had 17 points and three steals.

“It’s not surprising when those two guys have good games,” Krystkowiak said. “Because it's basketball karma, where they’re in it and locked in. It was great to see.”

The Utes, he continued, were good in a lot of ways. Bonam was particularly effective.

“He’s crafty with the ball in his hands,” Krystkowiak said. “He put heat on the opposition all night from start to finish.”

Now comes a real big challenge, perhaps as difficult as it gets individually. Utah (13-5, 4-2) is in Seattle preparing for Saturday’s game against Pac-12 scoring leader Markelle Fultz and Washington (6 p.m., P12N). The freshman scored 37 points as the Huskies (9-9, 2-4) rallied to defeat Colorado 85-83 in overtime Wednesday night.