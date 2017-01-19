Five Utah college football teams will be represented this weekend at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl while three former Utes are set to play in the East-West Shrine Game.

The University of Utah has six representatives in Saturday's bowl games, followed by three from BYU and one each from Utah State, Weber State and Southern Utah.

It's the first of two weekends of college football all-star games, with the Senior Bowl being played next week.

Here's a list of players set to participate in this weekend's games, complete with which team they'll suit up for, their jersey number, position and school they represent:

East-West Shrine Game

Saturday, 1 p.m. MST, TV: NFL Network

West Team

• Hunter Dimick, No. 49, DE, Utah (Syracuse High)

Dimick tied for third nationally in 2016 with 14.5 sacks and is rated 13th overall among defensive end prospects by CBS Sports. He also had 20 tackles for loss and seven pass breakups to go with 54 tackles.

#Utah DE Hunter Dimick has been practicing with such good leverage and explosion. Changes speed into power so easily! pic.twitter.com/IN7snLhoHx — Big County Preps NL (@BCPnextlevel) January 19, 2017

• Sam Tevi, No. 52, OT, Utah

Tevi started 23 games over the last two seasons at Utah at both left (13 games) and right tackle (10).

#Utah OL Sam Tevi has played well so far. Showing quick feet and a low powerful drive #ShrineGame — Draft Analyst (@DraftAnalyst1) January 17, 2017

• Joe Williams, No. 28, RB, Utah

Williams rushed for 1,407 yards and 10 touchdowns in just nine games — including a school-record 332 at UCLA — while catching nine passes for 107 yards this season. He's one of three running backs on the West roster.

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Saturday, 2:15 p.m. MST, TV: FS1

Team American

• Brian Allen, No. 33, CB, Utah

Allen had four interceptions and six pass breakups in 2016, both second-best on the team, to go along with 35 tackles.

• Algernon Brown, No. 34, FB, BYU (Skyline High)

Brown rushed for 47 yards on 16 carries as a senior at BYU, when he transitioned to fullback from running back.

• Andrew Eide, No. 77, OT, BYU (Southern Utah and Timpanogos High)

Eide started every game at left tackle in his lone season at BYU after transferring from Southern Utah.

- Tre’von Johnson, No. 53, LB, Weber State (Hunter High)

Johnson is one of six linebackers on the American team and had 92 tackles and a team-leading 12.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2016.

• Kai Nacua, No. 20, S, BYU

Nacua tied for seventh nationally in 2016 with six interceptions and also had 48 tackles, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. He's rated the 10th-best safety prospect by Walter Camp.

• Reggie Porter, No. 29, CB, Utah

Porter is one of six cornerbacks on the American roster and had 43 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups last year.

• Jake Simonich, No. 74, OG/OT, Utah State

Simonich started all 12 games — including eight at right guard and four at right tackle — for Utah State this season.

• Pita Taumoepenu, No. 50, LB, Utah

Taumoepenu, rated the No. 28 prospect at OLB by CBS Sports after playing defensive end at Utah, had 12 tackles for loss, nine sacks and four quarterback hurries in 2016.

• Josh Thornton, No. 42, CB, Southern Utah

Thornton finished the 2016 season with three interceptions, 11 pass deflections and eight pass breakups to go along with 38 tackles. SUU had two secondary players — cornerback LeShaun Sims and safety Miles Killebrew — drafted last year.