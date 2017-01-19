In his rookie season, Carmelo Anthony made his first trip to Salt Lake City. After the game he came from the training area over to his locker and sat down. I was expecting him to be surly, considering that even as a kid, he must have been media-weary.

He quietly paused, looking up at the group of reporters around his cubicle, and politely said, “Gentlemen, what can I do for you?”

I’ve had cold stares, outright hostility, mind-numbing indifference, rudeness, insults and a lot of other lead-ins to interviews, but none more polite than Anthony’s. Now I see the New York Knicks forward still understands. He said so Wednesday during a shoot-around session in Boston, when asked by reporters about the never-ending drama involving him and Knicks president Phil Jackson.

“You get tired of it,” he said. “I have to face you all every day. I’m the one that's got to have all the answers. I’m the one that's got to kind of make up something. Even when I don’t want to talk to you all, I still talk to you all. It happens. That’s part of the job.”

Imagine that. Even superstars have parts of their job they don’t like. Some of them even deal with it like grown-ups.

Wherever this thing goes with Anthony-Jackson, I’m going to give credit to Melo. He makes $24 million a year. Anyone in the public arena who makes that kind of money should be singing like a bird. In his case, Anthony is simply being a pro.